Opinion

KAPLAN: Anticipating the Alberta Transition Council budget and fiscal plan

Simulating the impact on Alberta government finances arising from division of federal debt under an adjusted Alberta historical net fiscal contribution approach.
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Western Independence
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debt to GDP ratio
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