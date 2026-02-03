Opinion

KAPLAN: Are Alberta’s finances still a disgrace? Unfortunately, the evidence says yes

How volatile oil prices, Budget 2026, and a ‘Trump $50 oil’ scenario expose Alberta’s fiscal fragility.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gives her keynote address at the 2025 UCP AGM
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gives her keynote address at the 2025 UCP AGMWestern Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Danielle Smith
Alberta Budget
Opinion
Opinion Column
Budget 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news