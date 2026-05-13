Opinion

KAPLAN: Carney and Smith’s net zero gamble could cost Alberta billions

Higher carbon taxes, massive taxpayer subsidies, and a hidden economic price tag are driving Alberta toward a 2050 net-zero target many voters never approved.
Carney and Smith sign memorandum of understanding in Calgary.
Carney and Smith sign memorandum of understanding in Calgary. CPAC screenshot
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Federal Government
Pipeline
Mark Carney
Opinion
Carbon Taxes
Opinion Column
MOU agreement
$130 tonne carbon tax
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