Opinion

KAPLAN: Danielle Smith wants a referendum on temporary residents without showing Albertans the math

Before Albertans vote on non-permanent residents this fall, the government owes the public a complete and transparent accounting of the fiscal impact — not cherry-picked numbers.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters on February 20, 2026.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters on February 20, 2026.WS/David Wiechnik
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Alberta
Temporary Foreign Worker Program
Danielle Smith
Opinion
Opinion Column
non-permanent residents

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