Opinion

KAPLAN: Nearly $450 billion of oil sands investment at risk under the Carney-Smith net zero agenda

New analysis warns the push toward net zero emissions threatens to devastate Alberta investment, jobs and economic growth for decades.
Cenovus’ Christina Lake thermal oil sands
Cenovus’ Christina Lake thermal oil sandsCenovus
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Danielle Smith
Oil Sands
Big Oil
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Oil sands investment
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