Opinion

KAPLAN: Pathways CCS is stalled because Big Oil doesn’t believe in Carney and Smith’s net zero fantasy

Oil sands giants see hundreds of billions in asset value at risk under Canada’s net-zero agenda — and they’re refusing to gamble on political slogans.
Oil rig
Oil rigWestern Standard AI photo illustration
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Net Zero
Big Oil
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Alberta MOU
Pathways CCS Project
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Western Standard
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