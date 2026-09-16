Opinion

KAPLAN: Reports must show the true costs and benefits of Alberta independence

A rigorous look at the hidden startup costs, federal asset splits, and fiscal risks that could make or break Alberta’s economic future.
Alberta Independence
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Independence
University Of Calgary School Of Public Policy
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