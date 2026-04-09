Opinion

KAPLAN: Scrap Alberta's net zero mandate — before it scraps the Oil Sands

As Carney and Smith quietly negotiate a carbon deal, independent analysis and Canada's own Energy Regulator suggest Alberta's net zero commitment could trigger the province's worst economic self-inflicted wound in decades.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark CarneyWestern Standard Canva
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Alberta
Carbon Tax
Danielle Smith
Oil Sands
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
MOU agreement

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