Opinion

KAPLAN: Smith’s government must prepare and release a full cost-benefit analysis of Alberta's independence

The Smith government has a responsibility to test the Alberta Prosperity Project’s claims and tell voters whether independence is a financial opportunity — or an economic disaster waiting to happen.
Danielle Smith
Danielle SmithWS/David Wiechnik
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