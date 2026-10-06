Opinion

KAPLAN: Smith’s mismanagement of independence represents a significant lapse in risk management and contingency planning

The government’s failure to analyze the economic reality of independence is a catastrophic failure of leadership.
Danielle Smith
Danielle SmithImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Danielle Smith
Independence
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
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