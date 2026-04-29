Opinion

KAPLAN: The $500 billion risk no one wants to talk about — Alberta’s oil sands and the net zero illusion

As net zero policies gain traction, new data suggests the economic fallout for Alberta could be devastating.
Oil sands
Oil sandsWestern Standard files
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Oil Sands
Net Zero
Mark Carney
Opinion
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