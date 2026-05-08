Opinion

KAPLAN: The Carney-Smith net zero deal is becoming a taxpayer-funded carbon fantasy

A proposed $130-per-tonne industrial carbon tax by 2050 may be only the beginning if Alberta is forced to bankroll Ottawa’s emissions agenda.
Carney and Smith sign memorandum of understanding in Calgary.
Carney and Smith sign memorandum of understanding in Calgary. CPAC screenshot
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Net Zero
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
memo of understanding
Alberta MOU
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Western Standard
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