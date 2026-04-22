Opinion

KAPLAN: The hidden cost of net zero — jobs lost, wages cut, and Alberta paying the price

Projections show rising unemployment and shrinking GDP as governments push toward 2050 climate targets.
Net Zero
Net ZeroCourtesy of Carbon Credits
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Danielle Smith
Net Zero
Gdp
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news