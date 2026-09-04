Opinion

KAPLAN: The mystery of the $400 billion transition costs estimate for Alberta independence deepens

Widely conflicting reports and a lack of financial records show Alberta taxpayers are being kept in the dark on independence costs.
The mystery of the 400 billion transition costs estimate for Alberta independence deepens
The mystery of the 400 billion transition costs estimate for Alberta independence deepensImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Danielle Smith
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
$400 Billion
transition costs
independence costs
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news