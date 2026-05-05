Opinion

KAPLAN: The Pathways CCS Project illusion — is net zero policy quietly killing Alberta’s oil sands future?

With investment frozen and valuations turning negative under NZE forecasts, industry players may be resisting a political agenda that threatens long-term profitability.
Oil sands
Oil sandsWestern Standard files
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Alberta
Oil Sands
Net Zero
Pathways Alliance
Opinion
Opinion Column
Pathways CCS Project
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