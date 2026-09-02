Opinion

KAPLAN: Time to clear up the $400 billion cost of Alberta independence mystery

With zero government records to back Premier Smith's massive transition cost, Albertans are being asked to vote blind.
Time to clear up the 400 billion cost of Alberta independence mystery.
Time to clear up the 400 billion cost of Alberta independence mystery.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Opinion
Western
Foi
Western Independence
Opinion Column
$400 Billion
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Western Standard
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