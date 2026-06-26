Opinion

KAPLAN: Will the October 19 referendum cause an ‘Alberta independence risk premium?’

Bond markets are already pricing political uncertainty elsewhere in Canada. If investors demand an Alberta independence risk premium, borrowing costs could rise long before any referendum result is known.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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