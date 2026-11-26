On November 27, the Supreme Court will hand down its long-awaited decision on the constitutionality of Quebec’s Bill 21, a law prohibiting employees in certain government-funded sectors from wearing visible religious identity symbols, which passed in 2019 through an invocation of the constitution’s Notwithstanding clause, Section 33. I doubt that recently elected Parti Québécois Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon — colloquially referred to as PSPP — is losing any sleep over the outcome. If the Supreme Court decides Bill 21 is constitutional, that’s obviously a win. But if they say it isn’t and set limits on Quebec’s use of Section 33, PSPP will also see it as a win.For nothing could better encourage a rise from the present languid poll numbers on separation — at a historic low of 26% in March — than being told by a Canadian court that les québécois are not “maîtres chez eux” — masters in their own house — on matters of “national” culture.Bill 21 positions “laicité” — religious neutrality — as a Quebec cultural value that supersedes the right of government employees in positions of authority to proclaim their religious identity in the workplace through visible symbols like the Christian cross, the Jewish kippa, the Sikh turban, and the Muslim hijab. Although widely approved by francophones in Quebec, opposition to Bill 21 in Quebec’s anglosphere and in the rest of Canada has been virtually unanimous — I am a rare anglophone journalist who approved it — and occasionally fevered. (Then writing at the National Post, pundit Andrew Coyne described Bill 21 as a “depravity.”)Even though the law targets other such civic domains as the courts and the police, the Anglo commentariat homed in relentlessly on the educational sector, because it provided many sad human-interest stories focused on hijab-wearing Muslim teachers. But Bill 21, it turns out, was just the beginning of the secularization campaign. In 2025, Bill 94 extended Bill 21 constraints to non-teaching school staff as well as introducing a ban on face coverings. And in April, the Coalition Avenir Québec passed Bill 9, extending the rules to daycare, as well as banning mass public prayer and designated prayer spaces in public institutions such as universities..It’s no secret to Quebecers, at least, that the impetus behind all of these bills had nothing to do with deep concerns about Christian or Jewish religious symbols. Everyone understood they had to be included in the ban to preclude legitimate charges of discrimination against Muslims. Bill 21 was conceived with a view to containing political Islam’s “entryism” into Quebec culture, and a proliferation of what is perceived by many feminists in Quebec as inherently misogynistic female “cover” is identified with that objective. “Islamist entryism” is neatly described in a plenary session of the European Parliament newsletter as “a calculated strategy of infiltration in public institutions and civil society, pursuing a fundamentalist agenda that claims adherence to democratic values while working to undermine them.” Islamist entryism in Canada under the aegis of the Muslim Brotherhood has been well documented.Quebec has accepted the need for immigrants, but its welcome is not unconditional. Immigrants are expected to integrate linguistically and culturally. Beyond the sanctity of the French language, québécois culture may be hard to pin down precisely, but les québécois (except Islamo-Marxist university revolutionaries) have no difficulty in recognizing encroachment toward cultural displacement when they see it.A case in point: 11 Montreal Muslim teachers of North African descent had their teaching licences suspended in 2024, and were later fired for “creating a climate of fear and intimidation” by turning their public school in a Muslim-dense neighbourhood into what seemed like a mini-Madrassah. The story helped galvanize public support for robust secularism guardrails.The absence of multiculturalism reverence here makes it permissible to voice one’s fears of Islamist entryism without being accused of Islamophobia. I recall, for example, that during one of the leaders’ debates in the April 2025 federal election, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet breezily and quite appropriately introduced the subject of “Islamism” as a topic he was keen to discuss. At the very mention of this apparently taboo word, the faces of the other candidates froze, and that was the end of that. The subject sank without a trace.This ostrich mentality outside Quebec is not sustainable. Just ask Europe, where strenuous efforts to contain Islamist supremacism may be too little too late.By virtue of its intellectual and cultural ties to France, Quebec is naturally very tuned into the European scene. In France and some other European countries, where Islamist entryism began in the 1970s, laicité is taken for granted as a noble and necessary policy. A ban on the hijab (“foulard” or scarf in French law) in public primary and secondary schools was legislatively enacted in 2004. (Protests occurred, but not predicted riots.).In 2010, France passed a law banning full-body and face coverings. In 2017, the European Court of Human Rights — with judges from Belgium, Iceland, Estonia, Turkey, Montenegro, Monaco, and Moldova — found, in dismissing a challenge brought by two Muslim women on grounds of religious freedoms, that Belgium’s ban on face cover was not only legal under the European Convention on Human Rights, it was “necessary in a democratic society” in order to guarantee the conditions of “living together” (“vivre ensemble,” a popular trope in Quebec).There is some evidence that the hijab ban has helped a significant number of individual Muslim women integrate into French culture. A March 2022 report published in the journal Economic Policy, titled Effects of banning the veil in French schools, concluded that “the veil ban in French schools coincided with both an improvement in Muslim students’ academic performance and more mixed marriages.” The authors hypothesize that the ban removed family tensions, in that attending school without wearing the veil was no longer a “problematic” choice at home. This, they believe, resulted in a lower probability of the female Muslim students dropping out before graduation.PSPP plans to extend the ban on employees’ religious symbols to Quebec’s public elementary school children. Heading a PQ minority government, he’ll need opposition support, which he will likely receive, once the details are settled, from Quebec’s 19-strong Conservative Party bloc, Conservative Party of Quebec leader Éric Duhaime has stated.If this proposed extension succeeds, it would be a good idea for Quebec and ban-free Ontario to collaborate in collecting data along the same lines as the above French report for the next 10 years or more.Then, we could compare the impact of full “freedom” for Ontario’s little hijabi girls who choose to forego the pleasure of feeling the wind in their hair from early childhood onward with the impact on Quebec’s little non-hijabi girls’ full freedom to feel the wind in their hair, thanks to compelled secularism in the educational system. If you had told me 50, 40, 30, or even 20 years ago that I would have been content to see Quebec in the hands of a separatist party, I would have been incredulous. Mugged by Islamist reality, however, I now take the view that the provincial enemy of my country’s enemy is my political friend.kaybarb@gmail.comX: @BarbaraRKay