Opinion

KEENEY: Eby’s daycare scandal and the new culture of entitlement

Eby’s use of $10-a-day daycare shows how the program has become another entitlement for the wealthy rather than a lifeline for the poor.
David Eby's Daycare Scandal
David Eby's Daycare ScandalImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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