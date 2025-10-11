Opinion

KEENEY: Jimmy Kimmel, the rise of smugness and the fall of late night comedy

Smug and unfunny: How the Show-Biz Kids turned rebellion into ritual.
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel
Late-night talk show host Jimmy KimmelYoutube/Jimmy Kimmel
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Tv
Jimmy Kimmel
Opinion
Late Night Tv
Opinion Column
smugness
late night comedy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news