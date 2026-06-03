Opinion

KELEMEN: Canada’s arts world has a diversity problem — everyone thinks alike

Why Canada's cultural gatekeepers increasingly care more about who creates art than whether the art is any good.
Play in Globe Theatre, Little Red Warrior and his Lawyer
Play in Globe Theatre, Little Red Warrior and his Lawyerscreen grab Just Bins, X, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Theatre
Gatekeepers
Diversity
Culture
Opinion
Arts
Opinion Column
cultural gatekeepers
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news