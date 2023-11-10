KIM: The importance of asking

With Remembrance Day getting closer, I found myself in a rather unexpected situation while out campaigning for political office. Instead of the usual questions such as "Why are you running?" or "Why should I vote for you?", someone asked me, "What are you thankful for?" It took me by surprise and gave me pause. I rattled off the usual things that are top of mind such as being Canadian, the freedom we enjoy, my family, and the opportunities I've had in Alberta to build my business. But as I walked away from that conversation, I couldn't help but feel that something was missing from my response. So, I've decided to give it another shot, to put into words what I might have carelessly overlooked.I am of Korean heritage. What I'm genuinely grateful for is my grandmother, who played a profound role in opening my eyes to the significance of freedom. She passed away in the summer of 2018 at the remarkable age of 103. In the winter before she left us, I took my two kids, aged 10 and 8 at the time, to Korea. As a child, I remember her telling me that she feared she wouldn't live to see me go to college, get married or have kids. How glad I am that she was so wrong.The reason for our Korea trip that year was to attend the 'Imjin Classic' as a Canadian delegate. The 'Imjin Classic' is a commemorative hockey game that started in Ottawa in 2013, marking the 60th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and the 100th anniversary of two Canadian regiments that served in Korea. Even in the darkest times, Canadians were being quintessentially Canadian by playing hockey on the Imjin River, not far from the North Korean border.I can still vividly recall giving speeches about the sacrifices made by Canadians on the Korean Peninsula. I spoke of how deeply meaningful it was to have the actual veterans who played hockey on the Imjin River during the war, attend the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. It was a moment when I felt an overwhelming sense of passion and pride, knowing that I was passing down a vital part of our history.My grandmother was born during World War I and lived through the Japanese Colonization Period, World War II and the Korean War. She experienced abject poverty when South Korea was one of the poorest nations on Earth. Yet, despite enduring tremendous hardship and witnessing profound suffering, she consistently reminded me of the importance of gratitude and kindness. She had seen the depths of human cruelty and the atrocities committed by governments and their leaders when left unchecked by the principles of freedom and the rule of law.I feel deeply fortunate to have had such an extraordinary woman as my grandmother, teaching me the value of freedom and the importance of never taking it for granted. For this precious freedom, I am grateful to God and to every veteran who fought on the Korean peninsula so that I could live in freedom.After her passing, one of my uncles shared the story of how he and my grandmother got separated from the rest of the family while fleeing North Korea. They were pursued by communist soldiers and had to hide in the forests for days with no food. It hit me that I had never heard this story from her before. Why hadn’t she shared this with me? I asked to my uncle, he simply said, you probably never asked."This moment was an epiphany for me. It reminded me that, as important as it is for us to pass down our history and stories to the next generation, it's equally vital for us to ask questions. If we truly care, we'll ask. So now, let me ask you:What are you thankful for? What are the values that mean the most to you, and are you willing to fight for them?Canada has gifted me with more than I can ever put into words. I feel a deep sense of gratitude for the privilege of calling this nation home. As I visit constituents, door to door, I genuinely ask for their vote, not as a mere duty, but as a heartfelt request. If I have the honor of being elected as an MP, my commitment in return for my gratitude will be to serve with unwavering dedication and to tirelessly champion the cause of preserving Canada as a place of boundless freedom and opportunity. Even when it is hard. Michael Kim is a Calgary business owner and entrepreneur in risk management and travel. He is seeking the nomination in Calgary Signal Hill where he resides with his wife and children.