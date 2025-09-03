Opinion

KLASSEN: New report on ‘unexpected deaths’ reveals the cost of Covid-era censorship

The data they didn’t want you to see and the lives lost because of it.
COVID-19
COVID-19WS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Covid
Statscan
Statistics Canada
Free Speech
Covid Vaccine
Opinion
Covid 19
Vaccinated
Opinion Column
sudden and unexpected death
unexplained deaths

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news