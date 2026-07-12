Opinion

KOCH / MASON: A unilateral declaration of independence and the 51st State? Ottawa’s Clarity Act could push Alberta there

The federal Clarity Act was designed to crush independence — but its one-sided rules could instead push Alberta toward a unilateral declaration of independence.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition. WS: Will Vasseur
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