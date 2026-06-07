Opinion

KOCH / MASON: The Clarity Act is no roadmap to Alberta independence

Far from creating a constitutional roadmap for Alberta's exit from Canada, the legislation leaves key decisions to Ottawa and offers no guaranteed route to nationhood.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition. WS: Will Vasseur
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