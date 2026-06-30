Opinion

KOCH / MASON: The Clarity Act isn’t a roadmap to Alberta independence — it’s a dead end

By leaving key decisions to Ottawa, Canada’s independence framework risks undermining confidence in democracy and constitutional fairness.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition. WS: Will Vasseur
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