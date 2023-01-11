featured KRAHNICLE: Smith and Trudeau — Your move By Lyle Krahn Lyle Krahn Political Cartoonist Author twitter Author email Jan 11, 2023 6 hrs ago 10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lyle Krahn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lyle Krahn Political Cartoonist Lyle Krahn is the Political Cartoonist for the Western Standard based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. You can see all his cartoons at krahnicles.com Author twitter Author email Follow Lyle Krahn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (10) comments JMJ Jan 11, 2023 3:57pm Time to educate Albertans about The Clarity Act wherein we can separate from Confederation if 50% of Alberta voters by Referendum wish to do so. Alberta would then become a Republic that controls everything within our boarders. We would become the richest area in the world with our oil reserves.We could help others in need but certainly be much more prosperous in our ability to care for our own.This would eliminate our supporting Quebec staying out of debt which our current transfer system is doing. Report Add Reply bmatkin Jan 11, 2023 2:05pm I like the idea of separation from Canada as a solution until you realize they only border you have that isn't ROC is the Montana border and the US right now isn't exactly friendly to conservatives.Alberta can only go if BC goes too. You need an ocean for a border or your commerce is going to be at the mercy of any other country you export through.The only real solution is to force Ottawa to comply with the rules of our confederation and limit it to its spelled out constitutional duties. Report Add Reply Brenda Jan 11, 2023 11:31am Danielle Smith is trying to fight back for Alberta, all the while encouraging apprehensive Albertans there must be a better vision. Easy to say we will do better if Alberta leaves Confederation. That is a big NO GO for MANY NERVOUS ALBERTANS. Report Add Reply cherdav11 Jan 11, 2023 11:59am Some Albertans will need to have their concerns assuaged. trudeau will play up any fears, real or only perceived, of course [Laurentian elitists don't want to lose their best milk cow] so as to keep them fearful. The old folks and the indigenous people will want to know that they will be better treated by the Republic of Alberta. That is doable - after all, we have the energy and resources to fly solo. Products the entire world needs, whether Ottawa admits it or not.Richard Fritze Report Add Reply Ernie Jan 11, 2023 11:09am Has a P.M. ever used the Horsey Thugs to arrest a Premier? I would LOL if Smith found herself behind bars and treated the same as a Pastor. Report Add Reply mcumming Jan 11, 2023 10:39am I don't think Trudeau or the entire liberal party has a chance since Danielle Smith is a lot smarter than any of them and we will see shortly just where the bear crapped in the bushes. Just my thoughts for anyone interested. Report Add Reply Canadian in Western Canada Jan 11, 2023 10:24am Well done, got me laughing and then wishing "if only".Canada (Ont/Que) created Confederation for herself. That is why Canada called their Confederation Canada.Western Provinces can play all the chess they want but Ottawa owns the board, makes the rules and makes all the "Royal" appointments administering the game. That will not change until Alberta leaves Confederation. Until then Canada will win any game Alberta wants to play. Report Add Reply retiredpop Jan 11, 2023 10:23am Love it! Report Add Reply hmaik Jan 11, 2023 10:21am I love the caption. It is very comical but true, Trudeau has unlimited "checkers!" Report Add Reply dreagnew Jan 11, 2023 11:47am Albertans as a whole can tell Trudeau to keep his hands off Provincial jurisdictions.Have you not noticed he runs when there are large numbers who oppose his foolish demands? Albertans can and should control their Provincial Constitutional jurisdictions. Tell Trudeau you are in solidarity with Smith. United you win . Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. Time to educate Albertans about The Clarity Act wherein we can separate from Confederation if 50% of Alberta voters by Referendum wish to do so. Alberta would then become a Republic that controls everything within our boarders. We would become the richest area in the world with our oil reserves.
We could help others in need but certainly be much more prosperous in our ability to care for our own.
This would eliminate our supporting Quebec staying out of debt which our current transfer system is doing.
I like the idea of separation from Canada as a solution until you realize they only border you have that isn't ROC is the Montana border and the US right now isn't exactly friendly to conservatives.
Alberta can only go if BC goes too. You need an ocean for a border or your commerce is going to be at the mercy of any other country you export through.
The only real solution is to force Ottawa to comply with the rules of our confederation and limit it to its spelled out constitutional duties.
Danielle Smith is trying to fight back for Alberta, all the while encouraging apprehensive Albertans there must be a better vision. Easy to say we will do better if Alberta leaves Confederation. That is a big NO GO for MANY NERVOUS ALBERTANS.
Some Albertans will need to have their concerns assuaged. trudeau will play up any fears, real or only perceived, of course [Laurentian elitists don't want to lose their best milk cow] so as to keep them fearful. The old folks and the indigenous people will want to know that they will be better treated by the Republic of Alberta. That is doable - after all, we have the energy and resources to fly solo. Products the entire world needs, whether Ottawa admits it or not.
Richard Fritze
Has a P.M. ever used the Horsey Thugs to arrest a Premier? I would LOL if Smith found herself behind bars and treated the same as a Pastor.
I don't think Trudeau or the entire liberal party has a chance since Danielle Smith is a lot smarter than any of them and we will see shortly just where the bear crapped in the bushes. Just my thoughts for anyone interested.
Well done, got me laughing and then wishing "if only".
Canada (Ont/Que) created Confederation for herself. That is why Canada called their Confederation Canada.
Western Provinces can play all the chess they want but Ottawa owns the board, makes the rules and makes all the "Royal" appointments administering the game. That will not change until Alberta leaves Confederation. Until then Canada will win any game Alberta wants to play.
Love it!
I love the caption. It is very comical but true, Trudeau has unlimited "checkers!"
Albertans as a whole can tell Trudeau to keep his hands off Provincial jurisdictions.
Have you not noticed he runs when there are large numbers who oppose his foolish demands? Albertans can and should control their Provincial Constitutional jurisdictions. Tell Trudeau you are in solidarity with Smith. United you win .
