The Public Order Emergency Commission issued its report Friday — about three days before initially expected.
It is more than 2,000 pages of Trudeau government talking points and an appalling exoneration of an authoritarian government that stole the right to freeze the bank accounts of its political enemies.
It is a brilliant whitewash of Prime Minister Trudeau and produces a mirror image of how the great man saw himself during the Freedom Convoy protests: a besieged leader trying desperately to save his people from an insurrection and to keep them cocooned in government lockdowns and COVID-19 mandates.
He met "the very high threshold" of being justified in invoking the act, the report says.
Justice Paul Rouleau is clearly one of those judges who has his mind made up on the first day of the trial but just knows he has to be patient and wait for the process to end.
“I have concluded that in this case the very high threshold for caution was met, I have done do with reluctance,” Rouleau wrote in the preamble to his War and Peace report.
“I have concluded that cabinet was reasonably concerned that the situation it was facing was worsening and at risk of becoming dangerous and unmanageable,” he said, adding there was “credible and compelling evidence” of a public order emergency.
Let me remind the good judge that Trudeau crushed the Freedom Convoy after the border protests had already been resolved. Where was the crisis? On Ottawa’s Wellington St. Where people were preparing to move their trucks? Wasn’t there just a great desire on the part of the government to break some heads and make an example out of this horde of blue-collar riff-raff and let them know who was boss?
This was the cleanest and most organized protest that I ever witnessed. It wasn’t here to wreak havoc; it was here to make a desperate political point. The truckers did not terrorize, harass, attack or run down any local residents. You can bet if they did that, it would have made national news with a national media that was completely compliant for the Trudeau government and anxious to find evidence of malfeasance, criminality or irresponsibility.
Rouleau completely exonerated the government’s decision to freeze the bank accounts of not only truckers and protesters but anyone who contributed to the Freedom Convoy.
Deputy Prime Minster Freeland of course, was the minister who infamously froze the bank accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters. She addressed that notorious decision by saying it somehow saved Canadian jobs and once again "peacefully" convinced protesters "to go home."
Uh huh. Nothing about how it was a malicious act to punish and intimidate people who don't share Liberal Party values or ideology.
A lot of Freedom Convoy supporters expected this report to coddle Trudeau and make outlandish claims — even to the point of saying all those bouncy castles weren’t contributing to an environment of fun at all, this was just “violence and harassment” from protesters to the frightened masses.
But don’t think Rouleau’s report is going to convince many people that what they saw isn’t actually what happened. Distrust of the government in Canada and elsewhere is at a fever pitch and that’s probably why Rouleau blamed social media and “misinformation” for the “crisis.” But government judges can produce their share of misinformation too.
Trudeau is celebrating today. He thinks he has put the Emergencies Act fiasco behind him, by getting a judge to paint the prime minister as he sees himself.
Trudeau will think he is free to recreate himself as the saviour of Canada’s healthcare system and the nemesis of all those unruly populist conservatives who would try to destroy liberal Canada. But it will be Trudeau’s last political incarnation
What did we expect? There is only one solution for Alberta and western Canada. Adios! The beating will continue until the morale improves!
In my view Saskatchewan government should have its own hearings to determine if the Emergency Act was used correctly. So that the next time Ottawa decides to invoke the act Saskatchewan can say "Hell No"!
Why is there no mention in this article of how Trudeau and the Judge are related? This corruption goes to the heart of the matter and needs to be talked about.
More Judicial & Lieberal corruption . . . .
Globe & Mail report on CSIS documents reveals Communist China wanted Trudeau stay in power, and wanted to defeat Conservatives who called out China.
The report indicates China used ‘undeclared cash donations,’ and diaspora groups to spread disinformation against Conservative candidates:
“Now it’s confirmed.
The Chinese government wants Liberals to win and Conservatives to lose.
Ask yourself why that might be.”
https://spencerfernando.com/2023/02/17/stand-on-guard-for-xi-communist-china-interfered-to-help-trudeau-win-2021-election/?mc_cid=bda5bec995
