Trudeau at hearing

Prime Minister Trudeau, testifying before Justice Rouleau at the Public Order Emergency Commission.

The Public Order Emergency Commission issued its report Friday — about three days before initially expected.  

It is more than 2,000 pages of Trudeau government talking points and an appalling exoneration of an authoritarian government that stole the right to freeze the bank accounts of its political enemies.  

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

nocows
nocows

What did we expect? There is only one solution for Alberta and western Canada. Adios! The beating will continue until the morale improves!

guest688
guest688

In my view Saskatchewan government should have its own hearings to determine if the Emergency Act was used correctly. So that the next time Ottawa decides to invoke the act Saskatchewan can say "Hell No"!

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Why is there no mention in this article of how Trudeau and the Judge are related? This corruption goes to the heart of the matter and needs to be talked about.

Left Coast
Left Coast

More Judicial & Lieberal corruption . . . .

Globe & Mail report on CSIS documents reveals Communist China wanted Trudeau stay in power, and wanted to defeat Conservatives who called out China.

The report indicates China used ‘undeclared cash donations,’ and diaspora groups to spread disinformation against Conservative candidates:

“Now it’s confirmed.

The Chinese government wants Liberals to win and Conservatives to lose.

Ask yourself why that might be.”

https://spencerfernando.com/2023/02/17/stand-on-guard-for-xi-communist-china-interfered-to-help-trudeau-win-2021-election/?mc_cid=bda5bec995

