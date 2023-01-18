Conservative MP Michelle Rempel's views on drag shows seem to line up comfortably with those of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The PM is pictured here with performer Brooke Lynn Hytes, when he visited the set of RuPaul's Drag Race, recently.
MP Michelle Rempel (CPC-Calgary) should have her head examined for tweeting anyone objecting to drag queens performing for children is guilty ofexhibiting hate.
Where is this coddling of any sexual exhibitionism, even when it involves kids, going to end?
It's hateful of free speech to condemn the protesters and hateful of children to expose them to overt sexuality.
Rempel was quick totweet outher objection to those protesting an all-agesdragshow.“A wise queen once said, ‘If you can't love yourself, how the hell yougonnalove somebody else?’ Words to live by. (And because it's important to say, I stand in support of the LGBTQ+ community. No room for hate in#yyc, or anywhere.")
What did this wise queen have to say about pedophiles being able to love themselves and impose their sexual desire upon children?
Is Rempel reflecting the opinion of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) and its leader, Pierre Poilievre? Or is she speaking in isolation? CPC voters need to know. Rempel has increasingly alienated the grassroots of her party by becoming not just a Red Tory but a Pink Tory who is promoting identity politics in the same manner as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.She used to be one hell of a good immigrationcritic,but Rempel has seemingly lost her way.
This all has to do with an anti-drag group that appeared at the Deerfoot City location of the Rec Room in Calgary on Sunday. They didn’t think drag queen performances were appropriate for children.
Does that now constitute hatred?
There were counter-protestors there as well and they outnumbered the anti-drag group.
Were they guilty of hating the parents who wereprotesting? It’s a certainty that those protesting the drag show could have exhibited greater numbers. But the people who object to this sort of crap usually have jobs, families and a real life.
This hate speech nonsense has gone far enough.
And you know where this is heading.Why do you think there has been an explosion in the last five years of these 'drag queen reading hours,' where children are subjected to men dressed as women at libraries and school rooms?
If you had asked anyone a decade ago if they thought it was fine to put children and drag queens in the same room, you would have heard a resounding “No.”
I mean, really, what’s next? Are schools going to be sponsoring field trips to the local strip club?
If you think that is ridiculous, it is no more ridiculous than having drag queens read stories topreschoolers.
There is a perfidious social and political agenda here. It is all about normalizing the abnormal. Why do you think it is increasingly common to describe a pedophile as someone who is "minor-attracted?" We have moved from describing these sickos as child molesters, to pedophiles to something that almost sounds attractive.
Will this be the next cultural divide totraverse?Will it be hateful to object to pedophiles grooming and sexualizing children? Wait for it. It’s on the horizon.
Is it also hateful to object to biological men competing in sports against biological women. This must produce a philosophicalquandaryfor Rempel. We are being increasingly coerced by the woke police to accept that a biological male who believes he is really a woman should be competing against women.Otherwisewe are being hateful.
But isn’t this phenomenon destroying women’s sports and indeed undermining women’s rights?
To say there is “no room for hate” in Calgary is fine. But what does it mean, Ms. Rempel?
Freedom of speech means people are going to disagree on ideology, politics, philosophy and sexuality. It doesn’t mean that alldisagreementis hatred. It just means that people, like Rempel, who label it as that are the enemies of free speech and just want you to keepyour mouthsshut.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
Rempel sides with groomer culture. Duly noted!
