Michelle Rempel Garner

Michelle Rempel Garner

 Courtesy Mike Symington/CBC

MP Michelle Rempel (CPC-Calgary) should have her head examined for tweeting anyone objecting to drag queens performing for children is guilty of exhibiting hate. 

Where is this coddling of any sexual exhibitionism, even when it involves kids, going to end? 

It's hateful of free speech to condemn the protesters and hateful of children to expose them to overt sexuality.

Trudeau on drag show

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel's views on drag shows seem to line up comfortably with those of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The PM is pictured here with performer Brooke Lynn Hytes, when he visited the set of RuPaul's Drag Race, recently. 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

Rempel sides with groomer culture. Duly noted!

