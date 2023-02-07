Canada is spending $300billionand 13% of its GDP on health care.
But it's never enough.
Canada’s socialized medicine is an expensive way to die.
We are paying marginally more for a bankrupt system than Americans pay for private health care. As people in 12-step programs comprehend so well, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to work out that way. Wegetthe same result.As it is with Canada’s health care system. Wekeepingdumping taxpayer dollars into it — 25% of the federal budget — and we expect it to function as we wish.
But it doesn't.
Because when you need it, medicare often isn't there for you or you have to leave the country for immediate or even proper care.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is $196.1 billion over 10 years and $46.1 billion in new funding from the Canada Health Transfer to the provinces in order to prop up this dying entity.It’ssaid to behis “best offer” and Trudeau — mired in his own woke politics with more economic despair on the way — is surely banking on a healthcare deal to save his political skin. He might even call an election over it and point to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s increasing reliance on for-profit clinics as evidence that federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party of Canada want to take us back to the stone age of private health-care.
But we are living in a healthcare stone age.
Canada’s health-care system is broken, imploding and can’t be resuscitated by ever more infusions of cash, even if we ludicrously call this spending an “investment.”
You may recall when Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) required emergency heart surgery in October 2019. Even though Sanders calls himself an independent, he was running again for the Democratic presidential nomination on a far-left socialist platform that embraced “Medicare for All.”
Sanders was fond of extolling the supposed virtues of Canada’s single-payer system ofmedicare, calling it innovative and a health care model that Americans can aspire to.
It was and is a system replete with long wait times — for the simplest of procedures and for urgent operations. Underthe OntarioHealth Insurance Plan (OHIP) Sanders would have had to wait a minimum of seven days and a maximum of 28 days for an angioplasty operation — like the one he received in 2019.That 28 daysisnow a minimumfor priority 4 cases, or those requiring "immediate" care.
If you need an angioplasty — opening a blood vessel to the heart — you don't have 28 days to wait. In its annual review of Canadian health-care, the Fraser Institutereportedthe average wait time for all operations is almost 28weeks.When you can't wait that long because you'll die, you can always leave the country for better treatment. In 2017, 217,500 Canadians did so, mostly traveling to the United States.
And don’t let anyone tell youmedicarein Canada is free. It’s not. The Fraser Institutedocumenteda family of four with acombined income of $156,086 could expect to pay $15,847 for public healthcare in 2022.
When you pay your taxes in the next few months, ask yourself if you are getting good value for the money you spend onhealth-care in Canada.
Theaverage costof private health in the United States is $560 per month per adult. For a family of four that cost rises to $1,437.
You do the arithmetic. We are paying marginally more in taxes for a bottom of the barrel heath care system in Canada. And the price of that system is bound to be going up with Trudeau’s latest proposal. Where do you think he’s going to get this “significant” increase in funding from? The magic lockbox?
Yet many Canadians are prepared to cling to their high taxes and outrageous wait times and are willing to travel to the U.S. when they know they will die otherwise, because they believe they're getting something for nothing and that anydiminutionof socialized medicine is somehow an attack on the fabric of Canada.
Well, you can believe thisfableor you can demand some sanity. And that sanity includes private healthcare.
Think about the next time you are waiting for that surgery.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(3) comments
All Ponzi schemes eventually implode...
Well, at least we get a few buildings called Hospitals, and some doctors, nurses, and paramdics along the way. ....could be worse. We could be "investing" billions in trust to the Ukrainian President, for whatever he does with it. Or sending it to the aboriginal groups who have "invested" in ground-penetrating radar somewhere or other, and have found a few "anomalies". Or about a half-million for 10 or 20 people to quarantine in an upscale hotel at the Calgary airport. Or buy millions of gallons of jet fuel for little potatoes private jet. Or...... Its all relative.....
It isn't just surgery, but also the quality of our practitioners. GP's these days are either uneducated or just uninterested in trying to find a diagnosis. I have yet to find anyone interested in preventative medicine. They only care once you are already sick. We don't need an "American style" health care, but we sure do need a complete restructuring of our system and a significant private component. The best systems in the world are all combination private/public health care delivery systems.
