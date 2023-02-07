Trudeau health care

Prime Minister Trudeau visits the University of St. Boniface hospital in Winnipeg, in September 2022.

 

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Canada is spending $300 billion and 13% of its GDP on health care. 

But it's never enough.

Canada’s socialized medicine is an expensive way to die. 

We are paying marginally more for a bankrupt system than Americans pay for private health care. As people in 12-step programs comprehend so well, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result. 

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to work out that way. We get the same result.  As it is with Canada’s health care system. We keeping dumping taxpayer dollars into it — 25% of the federal budget — and we expect it to function as we wish. 

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

jdaskas
jdaskas

All Ponzi schemes eventually implode...

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Well, at least we get a few buildings called Hospitals, and some doctors, nurses, and paramdics along the way. ....could be worse. We could be "investing" billions in trust to the Ukrainian President, for whatever he does with it. Or sending it to the aboriginal groups who have "invested" in ground-penetrating radar somewhere or other, and have found a few "anomalies". Or about a half-million for 10 or 20 people to quarantine in an upscale hotel at the Calgary airport. Or buy millions of gallons of jet fuel for little potatoes private jet. Or...... Its all relative.....

Report Add Reply
klcarterdp
klcarterdp

It isn't just surgery, but also the quality of our practitioners. GP's these days are either uneducated or just uninterested in trying to find a diagnosis. I have yet to find anyone interested in preventative medicine. They only care once you are already sick. We don't need an "American style" health care, but we sure do need a complete restructuring of our system and a significant private component. The best systems in the world are all combination private/public health care delivery systems.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.