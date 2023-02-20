The reports are quite frankly shocking.
Both the The Globe and Mail and Global News are reporting that China effectively bought a Liberal minority government in 2021 by financing Liberal candidates and defeating Conservative ones.
It is heartening to see my old friend and colleague, Bob Fife, do such excellent work. I am quick to condemn the mainstream media for coddling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; I am equally swift in praising their work to publish the truth about both the corrupt Liberal government and the mendacious, underhanded policies of communist China.
As Fife and Steven Chase write, “China employed a sophisticated strategy to disrupt Canada’s democracy in the 2021 federal election campaign as Chinese diplomats and their proxies backed the re-election of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals — but only to another minority government — and worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered to be unfriendly to Beijing.
“The full extent of the Chinese interference operation is laid bare in both secret and top-secret Canadian Security Intelligence Service [CSIS] documents viewed by The Globe and Mail that cover the period before and after the September, 2021, election that returned the Liberals to office.”
As I have often reminded Western Standard readers, Trudeau infamously cited China as the foreign state he “most admired” because of its ability to turn its economy “around on a dime.”
Apparently, it can also turn Canadian democracy around on that same dime.
What is China’s goal in addition to securing malleable Liberal governments in Ottawa? It is seeking political, economic, scientific and military intelligence while eliminating any Canadian critics of Chinese policies to exterminate Uyghurs and Tibetans. It wants Canada to be silent about China’s crushing of dissent in Hong Kong and plans for Taiwan,” according to The Globe.
Trudeau has already denied he was briefed by CSIS about Chinese interference in the 2019 election. But he appears to be lying about that because reports say CSIS told Trudeau that China interfered by financing candidates in Toronto.
He is at last now acknowledging Chinese interference — but at little else.
How has Trudeau responded to the story? He continues to maintain that China’s actions had no bearing on the outcome of the 2021 election. Instead of championing the whistleblower who alerted the media about Chinese interference, Trudeau told reporters on Friday that he wants CSIS to hunt down the persons or persons who risked their jobs to tell the truth.
WATCH VID: Is Trudeau threatening CSIS whistleblower and Globe and Mail's Ottawa source re Canada's Chinese election interference? From Feb. 17 news conference. CSPAN translation to English.You decide. Let me know in your comments.#Trudeau #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ACy9WX4ypt— David Krayden (@DavidKrayden) February 20, 2023
A Chinese diplomat in Vancouver actually boasted of defeating two Conservative MPs. Trudeau responded to that revelation by saying, “The fact that a Chinese diplomat would try to take credit for things that happened is not something that is unseen in diplomatic circles around the world.”
Incredible.
Trudeau is so immersed in scandal that he doesn’t even know when he should be at least feigning a desire for the truth.
But he does not want to unpack this sordid mess.
Speaking to Global News on Sunday, mendacious Marco Mendicino, the federal public safety minister, had the gall to say, “We have always been up front with Canadians that foreign interference is a significant threat in the national security landscape.”
Mendicino would not say if an independent panel reviewing the integrity of the 2019 and 2021 federal elections was able to see the same CSIS documents viewed by The Globe.
Here is his stiflingly stupid word salad response: “Our nonpartisan, professional public servants look at the information that they need to make the assessment around the integrity of the election. They get the access that they need to the information that is required to come to those conclusions.”
There is no need to wonder why Trudeau refused to call China’s mass killing of the Uyghurs a “genocide” or why he endured a tongue-lashing from Chinese dictator Xi Jinping at the last G-20 summit and then retreated to the men’s room.
And why did the Public Order Emergency Commission decide to release its report last Friday instead of this week as planned? Was it designed to provide cover for the Chinese interference story the government clearly knew was coming?
Trudeau needs to resign. He must go now.
(2) comments
When can Canadian citizens enact the Emergency Act against this corrupt federal government? The only way we will get to the truth is when we seize the finances of every single Liberal, NDP, and a few Conservatives. We want to know how much money has been accepted by our elected officials from China, and the WEF.
As I was saying to anyone who would listen over 5 years ago
Canada IS more corrupt than Somalia
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.