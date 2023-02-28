Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has walked through a variety of scandals during his years ofpowerbut the Chinese election interference scandal is increasingly looking like the significant event that even the politically Teflon Trudeau can neither ignore nor survive.
Trudeau arrogantly and blithely dismissed the vexatious SNC-Lavalin scandal, where the Trudeau government was accused of judicial interference on behalf of the Quebec contractorin order tobolster political support in Quebec. He threw then-Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould under the bus during that episode.
The prime minister escaped serious censure over reports that he sexually assaulted a female journalist and over video and pictures showing him performing in blackfacenumeroustimes.
Then there was the time thatTrudeau proclaimedChina to be a “basic dictatorship” that he “most admired” because it could “turn its economy around on adime."
Well, ironically, it is that very country that might well turn Trudeau’s electoral fortunes around on a dime — or at least all the dimes it took to buy a minority government for Trudeau in 2021.
They say the operaisn’tover until “the fat lady sings.”Wellthe soprano is closing the show forTrudeau.
Weoutlined last weekhow sources within CSIS had told the Globe and Mail and Global News that China had wielded tremendous influence in both the 2019 and 2021 federal elections — how it had effectively bought that last election.
And the CSIS sources arebeginning to name names, alleging that the intelligence agency informed top Liberals that MP Han Dong (L-Don Valley North) was tied to a communist China interferencenetworkbut Trudeau approved his candidacy.
Dong has denied the accusation.
The Globe’s Bob Fife reported Tuesday: "Documents from Canada’s spy agency CSIS — viewed by The Globe and Mail — show how China was influencing Canada’s 2021 federal election by promoting candidates favorable to the regime, how it warned 'friendly' Canadians about investigations and targeted Canadians with tactics like cyber attacks, bribery and sexual seduction."
Trudeau spoke to reporters in Mississauga Monday andsaid he was “extraordinarily happy” to have Dong in Parliament and resorted to his usual smear tactics of blaming racism against Asian-Canadians as the sole reason for questions about Dong's political legitimacy.
WATCH Trudeau is gaslighting CSIS & Canadians wanting us all to blame "racism." He says CSIS cannot "dictate" his Lib candidates bc it "damages confidence in democratic institutions."Can you believe his arrogance?And why is Doug Ford on the stage w/ Trudeau...again? #cdnpolipic.twitter.com/EELvya97N7
“Let me also be very clear to a really important point that I think some folks are choosing to overlook in a free democracy,” Trudeau said. “It is not up to unelected security officials to dictate to political parties who can or cannot run.That’s a really importantprinciple.”
Trudeau is not extraordinarily happy or in the least conducive to calling an official investigation orpublicinquiry.
But NDP leader Jagmeet Singhis enthusiasticabout such a process and that’s morebad newsfor Trudeau whose government is tentacled to the tenuous support of Canada’s third party.
The hapless Singh usually looks like a man in search of a mission as he keeps Trudeau in power by day and retreats to his social media after hours to eviscerate his political ally.
“When Canadians learn about possible foreign interference through leaked documents, confidence in our democracy is put at risk,” Singh said.
“The way to stop alleged secret Chinese interference is to refuse to keep their secrets for them.A fully independent and non-partisan public inquiry is the way to shine a light into the shadows.”
Well, Idon’toften agree with Singh buthe’sright on the buttonhere.
Why do you think that Trudeau wants you to focus on the Conservative MPswho metwith European Union MP Christine Anderson? Or even better, why is Trudeau pledging to keep sending your tax dollars to Ukraine for “as long as it takes?”
"Here in Canada, we believe in a free and sovereign democracy. We stand up to bullies and we will stand with Ukraine with everything it takes, for as long as it takes, until we see peace return to Ukraine."
Chances are, Trudeauwon’tbe standing much longer for anyone.
Trudeau made the comments at a Toronto rally and was attacked by one heckler whowasn’tbuying the smokescreen.
He called Trudeau a dictator.
"Hey sir, I think Ukrainians can tell you a little bit about freedom and liberty. So why don't you settle down? This is a night for them, not for you.”
That was the most telling statement of the night. Trudeau is not in this fight for Canadians, but a foreign country.And by the way, Justin, Ukrainedoesn’tknow much about democracy.It’sin the iron grip of an authoritarian leader who models military athletic wear and oversees an abominably corrupt state.
Butthat’sthe sort of state that the effervescent butshallow Trudeau most admires.
But his admiration for China might well be his Achilles heel.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(2) comments
Mr Kayden
I hope you’re right but
You might be overlooking just how THOROUGHLY corrupted EVERY Canadian institution is
[thumbup]
