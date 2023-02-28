Trudeau with Xi

Prime Minister Trudeau greets China's President Xi Jinping, December 5th 2017.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has walked through a variety of scandals during his years of power but the Chinese election interference scandal is increasingly looking like the significant event that even the politically Teflon Trudeau can neither ignore nor survive. 

Trudeau arrogantly and blithely dismissed the vexatious SNC-Lavalin scandal, where the Trudeau government was accused of judicial interference on behalf of the Quebec contractor in order to bolster political support in Quebec. He threw then-Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould under the bus during that episode. 

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Mr Kayden

I hope you’re right but

You might be overlooking just how THOROUGHLY corrupted EVERY Canadian institution is

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.