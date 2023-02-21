Krayden Chipiuk

See the video below for the full interview between David Krayden and Eva Chipiuk.

Freedom Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk is flatly rejecting Justice Paul Rouleau’s blanket exoneration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Emergencies Act Inquiry report. 

She said the Freedom Convoy clearly prevailed in the court of public opinion. “Let’s use the court of public opinion. It’s more powerful than courts and a lot cheaper,” she told me Tuesday in an exclusive interview. 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It should be glaringly obvious now that Canada under the vile child psychotic Trudeau is a ridiculous and broken corrupt country

Our institutions have proven to be worthless and unspeakably cowardly

I spit and laugh in the face of every corrupted institution in this Trudeau infected poisoned country

We will not comply so go fk yourselves

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

A handful of lawyers have done a huge service for Canadian citizens, and 99% are no better than government lackies. Even today, there are still a few Canadians to be proud of. Thank you for your service to Canadian citizens.

Report Add Reply

