Krayden Hersh

Seymour Hersh (right) talks to the Western Standard's David Krayden, about US President Joe Biden's "great mistake" in blowing up Nord Stream pipelines. "He screwed up.” 

As the world marks the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, investigative reporter Seymor Hersh told me Friday the United States blew up the Nord Stream pipelines that brought liquid natural gas from Russia to Germany in order to keep its European allies on side against Russia. 

In an exclusive interview with the Western Standard, the Pulitzer-prize winning journalist continued to maintain the United States sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines and U.S. President Joe Biden made a grievous error in ordering it be done. 

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s hard to fathom or comprehend just how evil , stupid and incompetent Biden, Trudeau and our Western “leaders” are

It’s really unbelievable

It’s like Satan himself has taken over the western “democracies” leaders

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Indeed, you couldn't be more correct. The world is being primed for that one leader to fill the void that none of our western leaders have. Look up for our time draws nigh

