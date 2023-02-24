As the world marks the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, investigative reporter Seymor Hersh told me Friday the United States blew up the Nord Stream pipelines that brought liquid natural gas from Russia toGermanyinorder tokeep its European allies on side against Russia.
In an exclusive interview with the Western Standard, the Pulitzer-prize winning journalist continued tomaintainthe United States sabotaged the Nord Streampipelinesand U.S. President Joe Biden made a grievous error in ordering it be done.
(See that video along with part two of this column Monday.)
Hershwasn’teasy to connect with, but surprisingly few editors made the effort either, to find the man who broke the story of the Mỹ Lai massacre in Vietnam. The Western Standard is only one of six media outlets — including blogs —to interview Hersh in the wake of his stunning allegation the U.S. blew up Nord Stream.
“[Biden's]committed agreat mistake. He screwed up,” Hersh told me.“He’stold Germany and NATO 'When push comes toshove, I’llthrow you over the wall. You can becold [this winter], Idon’tcare. Ifyou’renot giving enough money to Ukraine, screw you.'
"That’swhathe’sdone.He’s basicallylied.He’slying now to push us into war, like [President Lyndon] Johnson lied to push us into war,” he saidin reference toJohnson using a fictitious military attack by North Vietnam on U.S. ships in the Gulf of Tonkin to justify the Vietnam War.
America never officially declared war on North Vietnam despite waging one against that country for 11 years.
Hersh based his reporting on the revelations of a unnamed source who said U.S. Navy divers planted the explosives during a NATO exercise.
“Last June, the navy divers,operatingunder the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted theremotely-triggeredexplosives that three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning,” Hersh wrote on Substack.
When I suggested to Hersh the destruction of the pipelines had a historical parallel to the assassination of Austro-Hungarian Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the precipitating event of the First World War, he said, “Guess what, I think you’re absolutely right.”
Although Hersh said there is “nothing virtuous” in Russian President Vladmir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, “he didn’t do it without being pushed,” noting the U.S. promised not to expand NATO after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but the organization continues to add new members. Hersh says NATO has even deployed missiles in Poland “that can easily be made nuclear.”
“Think what would happen if Russia put missiles in Mexico … or Canada.”
Hersh believes America’s action on Nord Stream may have had the reverse effect of Biden’s intention of keeping NATO together. “The question now is who’s going to be the first country to leave NATO?”
“He started something, Joe Biden, that he didn’t understand,” Hersh told me, explaining Biden is surrounded by the political triumvirate of “Wynken,Blynkenand Nod,” or National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland — all hawks in the Biden administration.
“I’ma journalist, butI’malso a citizen, and I thinkthere’ssomething — like you do —there’ssomethingreally wrongwith whatwe’redoing in Ukraine to the point where the president of the United States is willing to throw Germany and Western Europe to the wind.He’safraid theywouldn’tsupport him more in Ukraine, for the gas. So he knocksoff the gas, that’swhat he did.That’sexactly what happened.”
ON MONDAY: “If the United States intentionally blew up a pipeline, is that a declaration of war against Germany,NATOand Russia?”
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
It’s hard to fathom or comprehend just how evil , stupid and incompetent Biden, Trudeau and our Western “leaders” are
It’s really unbelievable
It’s like Satan himself has taken over the western “democracies” leaders
Indeed, you couldn't be more correct. The world is being primed for that one leader to fill the void that none of our western leaders have. Look up for our time draws nigh
