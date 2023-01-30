EvaChipiuk, the chief legal counsel for the Freedom Convoy during the Emergencies Act Inquiry, told me Sunday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “should not get a secret copy of the POEC [Public Order Emergency Commission or Emergencies Act Inquiry] report.”
Trudeau will be getting a copy of the report on Feb. 6 — well in advance of its general release on Feb. 20. While it is standard practice and understandable for governments to receive reports of all kinds hours before general release, this two-week advance is an eyebrow-raiser. What legitimate reason could there be?
Chipiukfamously exposed Trudeau for lying during his all-day session at the Inquiry when she jousted with him on the stand, Nov. 25. I was there reporting and included the exchangein my columnthat day.
Chipiukasked Trudeau, “When did you start to be afraid of your own citizens?”
Trudeaudenied hethat he was.
Then she asked the prime minister why he called the unvaccinated “names.”
Chipiukis spot on when she says Trudeau should not be receiving a secret copy of the POEC report on Feb. 6. This is highly troubling because it means Canadians could have no assurance that Trudeau and the Liberal cabinet had not tampered with it before the Official Opposition Conservatives or the public — you and I — see it.
Chipiukhas already criticized the commission for accepting late and heavily censored documents from the Trudeau government that were included in the Inquiry.
She has also noted that Trudeau has not revealed what the legal opinion was of his decision to invoke the Emergencies [War Measures] Act on Feb. 14,2022to crush the Freedom Convoy protest.
“The feds refuse to release the legal opinion they claim justified the use of the Emergencies Act (EA); and (2) The#poecis giving Trudeau and his Cabinet a secret report on Feb 6 and Parliament & the publicgetthe report on Feb 20. Does thissoundstransparent to you?” thelawyer tweeted.
No, it doesn’t sound transparent to me and I’m sure it won’t to you readers.
I will be interviewingChipiukthis week as we get closer to the Trudeau release date.
I have already reported that the Emergencies Act Inquiry did not end after Trudeau’s testimony but heard from a variety of "experts” for the next week or so about whether invoking the Emergencies [War Measures] Act was an appropriate response from the federal government. The media and the public were largely absent because they the commission did not promote these sessions.
Commission Justice Paul Rouleau needs to restore any legitimacy the Inquiry had and not give Trudeau an advance copy of the report.
His not doing so is vital for Canadian democracy.
AsChipiuk has noted, “Many have said they lost confidence in the Public Order Emergency Commission (#poec) because of how the feds behaved and how the#poecmanaged the inquiry.”
This looks like little better and nothing more than political damage control on behalf of a Trudeau government that has teetered from one personal, political and financial scandal to another: Remember the blackface routines, the SNC Lavalin disaster and the WE Charity catastrophe?
Trudeau must be held accountable and not whitewashed for invoking the Emergencies Act to punish his political opponents. Remember howhe admittedthatraw retribution was his real motivation for using this authoritarian legislation.
On the one-year anniversary of the start of the Freedom Convoy protests, people again came to Parliament Hill on the weekend, despite one of the worst snow storms in recent memory. I would like to know why these two youths in this video, carrying a Canadian flag and wearing "Save Canada" baseball caps, were handcuffed and arrested Sunday by Parliament Hill security. Is carrying a flag an offence? Why were they handcuffed by Parliamentary security when they were clearly standing on Wellington St.?
It’s actions like this that convince me we must demand the truth about Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act and we should be satisfied with nothing less.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(4) comments
Who saw this coming?? What's next? Affirmation the Trudeau regime was fully justified in using the Emergency Act. Well duh!
I am still surprised and shocked at just how corrupted Canadian institutions have become under the malignant, malevolent mentally deranged child psychotic Trudeau
It’s surreal and unbelievable
I would like to hear, from someone who can speak to it, the rationale behind providing the copy to the PMO 2 weeks before all the 37 some million taxpaying Canadians can see it. Give us a good reason. And then maybe we will understand.
Whether Trudeau gets and early copy or not - it makes no difference. If the decision is the government was not justified in using the emergency act it will make no difference. Nothing will change until the majority of Canadians rise up to remove these tyrant communists. Unfortunately, we have Pravda in Canada which keeps the majority brainwashed.
I believe that it took 73 years to end soviet communism.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.