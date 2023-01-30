Eva Chipiuk

Eva Chipiuk (left) was chief legal counsel for the Freedom Convoy, during the Emergencies Act Inquiry. She says Prime Minister Trudeau (right) should not have an advance copy of the Inquiry's report.

 Screengrab

Eva Chipiuk, the chief legal counsel for the Freedom Convoy during the Emergencies Act Inquiry, told me Sunday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “should not get a secret copy of the POEC [Public Order Emergency Commission or Emergencies Act Inquiry] report.” 

Trudeau will be getting a copy of the report on Feb. 6 — well in advance of its general release on Feb. 20. While it is standard practice and understandable for governments to receive reports of all kinds hours before general release, this two-week advance is an eyebrow-raiser. What legitimate reason could there be?

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

(4) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Who saw this coming?? What's next? Affirmation the Trudeau regime was fully justified in using the Emergency Act. Well duh!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

I am still surprised and shocked at just how corrupted Canadian institutions have become under the malignant, malevolent mentally deranged child psychotic Trudeau

It’s surreal and unbelievable

PersonOne
PersonOne

I would like to hear, from someone who can speak to it, the rationale behind providing the copy to the PMO 2 weeks before all the 37 some million taxpaying Canadians can see it. Give us a good reason. And then maybe we will understand.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Whether Trudeau gets and early copy or not - it makes no difference. If the decision is the government was not justified in using the emergency act it will make no difference. Nothing will change until the majority of Canadians rise up to remove these tyrant communists. Unfortunately, we have Pravda in Canada which keeps the majority brainwashed.

I believe that it took 73 years to end soviet communism.

