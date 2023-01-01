George Orwell

George Orwell 

I don’t know how many times in 2022 I made references to George Orwell in my writings.

Whether I talked about “newspeak” or “doublethink” or just described the current political malaise as “Orwellian,” I tried not to overuse such citations. Orwell, after all, was a writer who rarely ever wasted a word in his prose and had unkind words for those who misused language.

Although one is probably first introduced to Orwell as the novelist of Animal Farm and 1984, his journalism is just as rewarding a read. A good introduction is the wonderful 'Homage to Catalonia,' which details his experience fighting in the Spanish Civil War against both the Fascists and the Stalin-supported Loyalists, or the columns he wrote under the banner of “As I Please.” 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

MTDEF
Great article, one of the best I have read on WS. Orwell is one of the most important writers of the 20th century. His clarity of vision and laser sharp perception, combined with his unique ability to transition those observations into instruction is unmatched.

RealDemocracy
Well done.

John1963
Thank you for writing this. Unfortunately, I think you are preaching to the Choir, and those who listen to the MSM will dismiss your perspective out of hand as miss-information.

CN
I agree. I’ve been very disappointed lately at how many people have even further cemented their beliefs that what they hear in the MSM is the absolute truth and anyone that thinks otherwise is an anti-vax conspiracy theorist nut job who should get what’s coming to them. Whatever that means. It’s a sorry state of affairs even though I am grateful for the Western Standard and it’s membership (it can be a lifeline some days).

All I hear coming from people who only expose themselves to MSM are the same brainwashed talking points, and still think the mRNA vaccines stop transmission and have saved mankind (despite clear observable reality). I’m not sure how this will improve unless the MSM actually starts reporting facts and not an agenda because it’s clear to me that many will never wake up on their own. Until then it’s just more division amongst families and friends.

vjkowalchuk
So true. Well stated.

