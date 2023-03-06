Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at it again Friday, pushing his fetid identity politics upon Canadians. This time he wants the next RCMP commissioner to be indigenous, a selection based on race.
Is there anything wrong with having an indigenous commissioner? Absolutely not, as long as he or she is the best person for the job and is not getting hired on the basis of being a First Nations representative.
This should be like grade school mathematics, but Trudeau can’t add.
His last selection for RCMP commissioner was another example of how Trudeau puts politics above good sense. Brenda Lucki, who retired just a day before the Emergencies Act Inquiry report was released, was clearly not the best choice for the appointment. She contributed to the to unnecessary invocation of the authoritarian Emergencies [War Measures] Act and clearly showed bias throughout her term towards the policies of the Trudeau government — especially when those policies concerned gun control.
But there Trudeau was on Friday, looking to make the same mistake. When asked by reporters if the next commissioner should be Native, Trudeau responded, “I think it’s an excellent idea.”
No doubt Trudeau would also think it “an excellent idea” if Lucki’s replacement also had a profound sense of gratitude for Trudeau’s decision. For the prime minster, the nebulous goal of diversity always trumps the necessity for a federal police force that is free of political influence.
Trudeau was already talking about the idea like it had come to fruition. “Seeing more and more indigenous leadership throughout systems and institutions across the country, we should absolutely look at more diversity.”
But relax folks, Trudeau promised us all that the final decision will be the result of an independent process, whatever that means. And Trudeau wasn’t too clear about what that meant.
Because any idiot knows it is the prime minister who makes the appointment, just as he appoints the chief of defence staff and a myriad of other high profile and powerful positions that affect your daily life.
Although Trudeau loves to disgorge the word “reconciliation” as much as he does the phrase “diversity is our strength,” I like to remember the time when Trudeau demonstrated just how damn much he cares about reconciliation and ensuring that indigenous people have the basic necessities of life. He once completely ignored a native protester at a Liberal Party fundraiser, where he obscenely thanked the man for his “donation to the Liberal Party of Canada.” He made the remarks at a March 2019 event that should have gotten more publicity than it did. I wrote about the incident at the time for a large American media outlet.
The demonstrator was trying to tell the prime minister about reported mercury poisoning in the water supply of the Grassy Narrows First Nation, a native reserve in northern Ontario, City News first reported. The reserve was seeking some form of federal government compensation for the consequences on community health.
“What would you do if it was your family?” the man asked.
Trudeau ignored the questions but sarcastically noted that the protester had contributed to the Liberal Party of Canada’s fundraising by purchasing a $1,500 (CND) ticket for the event.
“Thank you very much for your donation tonight. I really appreciate the donation to the Liberal Party of Canada,” Trudeau said, just before having the gall to note that “reconciliation” with First Nations was an important priority for his government.
His name should have been Rudeau that night because his rudeness reached a new plateau.
And remember how Trudeau treated an indigenous member of his cabinet who was clearly qualified to do her job?
The insouciant but ruthless prime minister threw former Attorney General and Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould under the bus when it proved convenient to endow her with all the rancid details of the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Wilson-Raybould's testimony in front of an inquiry was refreshingly honest and professional. Too much so for Trudeau.
So don’t tell me that Trudeau wants an indigenous RCMP commissioner because he wants to help First Nations people. He is pursuing his usual objectives of securing votes through identity politics and appointing people to high office whom he can control.
That’s always the game plan.
(7) comments
Common Sense, guest310, belongs to the infinite list of qualities Trudope & bobbleheads are greatly deprived. To hope for any better is to set yourself up for more disappointment. What a feeling of pride one gets knowing these 5 stooges ( along with many more ) have our backs!!!
Anyone expecting anything but ineptness & incompetence from Turdough, easily Canada's lowest intellect Crime Minister in History will not be disappointed.
Perhaps Chairman Xi will have a recommendation . . .
Whatever happened to the ‘best’ person for the job, regardless of who they are or what their genealogical history is. Good Lord! Hire someone in a fair manner!
I think Jodi Wilson-Raybould would be a good RCMP Commissioner
Jodi Wilson-Raybould was indigenous, and look what he did with her. Optics is all he cares about.
That will be an interesting exercise in hiring, after all, how many natives in the RCMP have ranks above corporal?
Just hire the most qualified candidate.
