Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at it again Friday, pushing his fetid identity politics upon Canadians. This time he wants the next RCMP commissioner to be indigenous, a selection based on race.

Is there anything wrong with having an indigenous commissioner? Absolutely not, as long as he or she is the best person for the job and is not getting hired on the basis of being a First Nations representative. 

gtkeough
gtkeough

Common Sense, guest310, belongs to the infinite list of qualities Trudope & bobbleheads are greatly deprived. To hope for any better is to set yourself up for more disappointment. What a feeling of pride one gets knowing these 5 stooges ( along with many more ) have our backs!!!

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Anyone expecting anything but ineptness & incompetence from Turdough, easily Canada's lowest intellect Crime Minister in History will not be disappointed.

Perhaps Chairman Xi will have a recommendation . . .

Report Add Reply
GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Whatever happened to the ‘best’ person for the job, regardless of who they are or what their genealogical history is. Good Lord! Hire someone in a fair manner!

Report Add Reply
Vince_403
Vince_403

I think Jodi Wilson-Raybould would be a good RCMP Commissioner

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Jodi Wilson-Raybould was indigenous, and look what he did with her. Optics is all he cares about.

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Footloose

That will be an interesting exercise in hiring, after all, how many natives in the RCMP have ranks above corporal?

Report Add Reply
guest310
guest310

Just hire the most qualified candidate.

Report Add Reply

