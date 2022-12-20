Liberal gun announcement

Prime Minister Trudeau speaks in Surrey, B.C. Oct. 21st, 2022.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

There’s an old adage that anyone who has ever worked in journalism knows very well, “the pen is mightier than the sword.” 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is probably aware of that maxim as well. But he doesn’t really care if the pen — a free press — is more significant in a democracy than the sword; that is, your right to own a gun. He wants to crush them both, the new media and your right to self-defense, as he continues to minimize your liberty and maximize his control. 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

(11) comments

DickGordonCan
DickGordonCan

Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Trudeau-free New Year!

JER
JER

Canada is in a very dangerous place. This country is run by an ideologically driven bunch of elites. And no, not by the conventional ideas of socialism vs capitalism ( Marxism). But by a small group of self interested elites who view it as gathering more wealth and power. They're all for control and command, provided they're the ones holding the levers. They already own the LAMESTREAM media. The government of Canada is largely elected by Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver. That is NOT a national government. This of course is abetted by uninformed, apathetic and a frankly lazy electorate. In conclusion, at the moment Western separation isn't in a majority. But it is growing in size and numbers. I think that the Sovereignty act Smith is bringing in is the first step. And this is going to spread to other Provinces.

MLC
MLC

The definition of 'socialism' is very flexible in application. It, in a general sense, refers to 'shared ownership'. This can be varied economic systems however tends to lean towards government control, (there are other models). An excellent example is where both the USSR and "that ruling party in Germany pre and during WWll" both used the term Socialist in their names. Some forms of 'post-neoliberalism' may also apply. Still didn't end well for their citizens....

It can readily be agreed that this form of alt-left socialism or even some form of reaction/rejection to anything resembling 'neoliberalism' being developed by our current Liberal/subNDP governments lends itself to governing by a few and exclusive selected group. This appears to includes the corporate masters of much of the msm/legacy media. No others need apply.

Further agreed that while voter apathy may be a factor, perhaps lack of voter knowledge and constant repetition of a "positive - all is beneficial" mantra by both the government and msm/legacy media while demonizing any viewpoint even remotely near central let alone right of center is having an influence.

Further, either condemnation or at minimum completely ignoring any suggestion of critical thinking or objective teaching (in particular involving journalism) is cementing the developing Liberal/subNDP paradigm.

Western separation may become a viable alternative however it will (unfortunately) never include the West coast.

Sharden
Sharden

As long as Quebec and Ontario hold the majority of the seats in parliment which is more than all the rest of Canada it will not matter what the rest of us vote for and the popular vote does not count in our political system.

PMO_55
PMO_55

Skippy.....you ain't gettin' mine

A Sebastian
A Sebastian

Bill C-11 and Bill C-18 ...

LRMT
LRMT

Molon labe. The time for civility is long past.

If tyrants come knocking at your door, feet or knees, it's your choice.

MLC
MLC

It is a positive sign that there is some political opposition to confiscation of property based on philosophy and pandering to a select voter segment. Unfortunately, almost the equivalent to whispering down a well at midnight...

The very interesting part is the provinces/territories that will enforce such laws. BC almost certainly will - note recent announcements on large scale funding increase for BC RCMP). Will the law have any effect in First Nations reserves or traditional territories (which is all of BC for example)? Will there now exist a law that only applies to selected Canadians depending on where they live? What if they have two residences?

It is the epitome of arrogance and systemic political insensitivity towards a population that is being manifested by a political regime so insecure and fearful of its own citizens.

Autocracy and extreme forms of government whose objective is to limit personal rights are to be reviled. It would appear that as a quote from en.wikapedia.org notes on Stalinism: "it included the creation of a one-party totalitarian police state, rapid industrialization, the theory of socialism in one country, collectivization of agriculture, intensification of class conflict, a cult of personality, and subordination of the interests of foreign communist parties to those of the Communist Party" . Suspect the quote may be well know by various of Canada's political elite....perhaps a mantra?

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

There exists a trap for any politician daring to fight the Liberal confiscation of the legacy media. Any politician fighting for press freedom risks the very likelihood of open attacks on the media that the Liberals own and feed and with that their re-election chances are diminished.

In reality, media subsidization by the government should be illegal. Until it is, if any CPC or PPC government stops subsidizing the legacy media, they will continue the negative press to help the Liberals get back in next time.

There needs to be a civil movement composed of many high profile Canadians. Someone like Elon Musk (who has Canadian citizenship) who is directly in the crosshairs of the Liberals would be an excellent choice to lead the way.

I know I am speaking to the choir when I say that I do not consume legacy media and am very suspicious of all their content as nearly all WS subscribers here are. However, they still do have a wide base especially with the elderly and uninformed. Until the issue of a politically owned legacy media is taken on and resolved, things will get much worse.

fpenner
fpenner

A civil movement or a civil war? 🤪

MLC
MLC

The msm/legacy media has become a power unto itself with a single goal: Advancing their own interests. Unfortunately such search for increased power requires pandering to whomever will support them. If that be a Liberal/subNDP government with apparently unlimited largess and a demonstrated willingness to create ill conceived laws that benefit only one small section, there is apparently no issue and "full speed ahead".

Social media does not appear to be very different from a political leaning standpoint.

Perhaps it is so easy for both the media and Liberal/subNDP government to achieve these objectives when the rarest commodity of all; Critical thinking is not even considered by so many.

