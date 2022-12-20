There’san old adagethat anyone who has ever worked in journalism knows very well, “the pen is mightier than the sword.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is probably aware of that maxim as well. But he doesn’t really care if the pen — a free press — is more significant in a democracy than the sword; that is, your right to own a gun. He wants to crush them both, the new media and your right to self-defense, as he continues to minimize your liberty and maximize his control.
Remember how Trudeau said his latest gun seizure wouldn’t affect hunting rifles. Well, in ayear-end interviewwith CTV News, Trudeau declared just the opposite.
"Our focus now is on saying OK, there are some guns, yes, that we're going to have to take away from people who were using them to hunt," Trudeau said. "But,we're going to also make sure that you're able to buy other guns from a long list of guns that are accepted that are fine for hunting, whether it's rifles or shotguns. We're not going at the right to hunt in this country. We are going at some of the guns used to do it that are too dangerous in other contexts."
Trudeau might as well have said, “I lied.”
Of coursehe wants your hunting rifles. He wants a gun-free Canada, as an opinion writer for theWashington Postnoted Tuesday. He suggested the Liberals are playing a political “long game,” that's gradually eroded the assumption even if it is not recognized in the Constitution or Charter of Rights, we in this country have a tacit right to bear arms.
“... the goal that most readily springs to mind is the progressive dream of a gun-free Canada — an achievement Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might come close to achieving before his time in office is up."
“As Canadian politicians on both sides are fond of repeating, there is no Second Amendment in Canada, no constitutional right to gun ownership. There is not even a clearly articulated constitutional right to property in Canada — meaning that the ability to possess guns has never been more legally secure than the right to own any of the random consumer goods Ottawa might feel the need to regulate, restrict or ban.”
The author goes on to say the Trudeau government is only interested in appeasing political opinion and winning the votes of Canadians in cities like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. People living outside this urban bubble can be damned; they don’t contribute to Trudeau’s Canada.
American journalists are inclined to describe Trudeau is hagiographic terms: Such a good-looking progressive committed to “fighting” climate change and ridding his country of those evil guns that make the United States occasionally resemble a shooting gallery. But Canadians know this emperor wears no clothes except those of a growing tyrant who wants to enfeeble Canadians so they can never imagine saying no to the federal government.
Thank God provinces like Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick are fighting the gun confiscation.
But who is fighting the free press confiscation, an even more ominous political shakedown? As our publisher, DerekFildebrandt,recently wrote, the passage of Trudeau’s Bill C-12 and C-18 “would mean the death of the new media in Canada as we know it.”
These bills are so hopelessly bureaucratic, so entangled with lawyers and deliberately inundated with ambiguous words like “fairness” that only the governing Liberals could promulgate such intentionally stupid legislation. It's designed to smother the New Media and empower the dying legacy media Trudeau has already bought off with $600 million in direct taxpayer subsidies.
As I have often opined, Trudeau’s control of the media is based on the authoritarian model of using the carrot and the stick. The carrot is government money; the stick is the censorship that Bill C-18 projects.
As we pause to consider the state of Canada at the end of 2022, it is well worth noting Trudeau wants the pen and theswordand he won’t rest until he has them locked up. And possibly you, as well.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Trudeau-free New Year!
Canada is in a very dangerous place. This country is run by an ideologically driven bunch of elites. And no, not by the conventional ideas of socialism vs capitalism ( Marxism). But by a small group of self interested elites who view it as gathering more wealth and power. They're all for control and command, provided they're the ones holding the levers. They already own the LAMESTREAM media. The government of Canada is largely elected by Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver. That is NOT a national government. This of course is abetted by uninformed, apathetic and a frankly lazy electorate. In conclusion, at the moment Western separation isn't in a majority. But it is growing in size and numbers. I think that the Sovereignty act Smith is bringing in is the first step. And this is going to spread to other Provinces.
The definition of 'socialism' is very flexible in application. It, in a general sense, refers to 'shared ownership'. This can be varied economic systems however tends to lean towards government control, (there are other models). An excellent example is where both the USSR and "that ruling party in Germany pre and during WWll" both used the term Socialist in their names. Some forms of 'post-neoliberalism' may also apply. Still didn't end well for their citizens....
It can readily be agreed that this form of alt-left socialism or even some form of reaction/rejection to anything resembling 'neoliberalism' being developed by our current Liberal/subNDP governments lends itself to governing by a few and exclusive selected group. This appears to includes the corporate masters of much of the msm/legacy media. No others need apply.
Further agreed that while voter apathy may be a factor, perhaps lack of voter knowledge and constant repetition of a "positive - all is beneficial" mantra by both the government and msm/legacy media while demonizing any viewpoint even remotely near central let alone right of center is having an influence.
Further, either condemnation or at minimum completely ignoring any suggestion of critical thinking or objective teaching (in particular involving journalism) is cementing the developing Liberal/subNDP paradigm.
Western separation may become a viable alternative however it will (unfortunately) never include the West coast.
As long as Quebec and Ontario hold the majority of the seats in parliment which is more than all the rest of Canada it will not matter what the rest of us vote for and the popular vote does not count in our political system.
Skippy.....you ain't gettin' mine
Bill C-11 and Bill C-18 ...
Molon labe. The time for civility is long past.
If tyrants come knocking at your door, feet or knees, it's your choice.
It is a positive sign that there is some political opposition to confiscation of property based on philosophy and pandering to a select voter segment. Unfortunately, almost the equivalent to whispering down a well at midnight...
The very interesting part is the provinces/territories that will enforce such laws. BC almost certainly will - note recent announcements on large scale funding increase for BC RCMP). Will the law have any effect in First Nations reserves or traditional territories (which is all of BC for example)? Will there now exist a law that only applies to selected Canadians depending on where they live? What if they have two residences?
It is the epitome of arrogance and systemic political insensitivity towards a population that is being manifested by a political regime so insecure and fearful of its own citizens.
Autocracy and extreme forms of government whose objective is to limit personal rights are to be reviled. It would appear that as a quote from en.wikapedia.org notes on Stalinism: "it included the creation of a one-party totalitarian police state, rapid industrialization, the theory of socialism in one country, collectivization of agriculture, intensification of class conflict, a cult of personality, and subordination of the interests of foreign communist parties to those of the Communist Party" . Suspect the quote may be well know by various of Canada's political elite....perhaps a mantra?
There exists a trap for any politician daring to fight the Liberal confiscation of the legacy media. Any politician fighting for press freedom risks the very likelihood of open attacks on the media that the Liberals own and feed and with that their re-election chances are diminished.
In reality, media subsidization by the government should be illegal. Until it is, if any CPC or PPC government stops subsidizing the legacy media, they will continue the negative press to help the Liberals get back in next time.
There needs to be a civil movement composed of many high profile Canadians. Someone like Elon Musk (who has Canadian citizenship) who is directly in the crosshairs of the Liberals would be an excellent choice to lead the way.
I know I am speaking to the choir when I say that I do not consume legacy media and am very suspicious of all their content as nearly all WS subscribers here are. However, they still do have a wide base especially with the elderly and uninformed. Until the issue of a politically owned legacy media is taken on and resolved, things will get much worse.
A civil movement or a civil war? 🤪
The msm/legacy media has become a power unto itself with a single goal: Advancing their own interests. Unfortunately such search for increased power requires pandering to whomever will support them. If that be a Liberal/subNDP government with apparently unlimited largess and a demonstrated willingness to create ill conceived laws that benefit only one small section, there is apparently no issue and "full speed ahead".
Social media does not appear to be very different from a political leaning standpoint.
Perhaps it is so easy for both the media and Liberal/subNDP government to achieve these objectives when the rarest commodity of all; Critical thinking is not even considered by so many.
