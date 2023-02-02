Why does Canada have an Islamophobia czar?
Why did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just appoint someone named Amira Elghawaby as Canada’s “special representative on combating Islamophobia?”
She's already apologized for smearing all Quebecers as Islamophobes but she should also apologize for suggesting the administration of Prime Minister Stephen Harper was “more hurtful” for Muslims than the 9/11 terrorist attack or that Queen Elizabeth II was a racist.
She needs to go and her office should be abolished.
And Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre (CPC-Carleton) knows this too — but he isn't saying the second half of that.
Eleghawaby has made some incredibly stupid statements. But it is par for the course on the editorial pages of the Toronto Star where Elghawaby was a columnist.
Does anyone in this inept Trudeau government even vet the people they are hiring?
Remember Laith Marouf?
Only the Trudeau government would hire someone with a history of anti-Semitic tweets to run an anti-racism Gestapo squad.
Canadian Heritage, well known for its enthusiasm for censorship, did exactly that in employing Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) consultant Marouf to train broadcasters in anti-racism.
He called Jewish people white supremacists and “loud mouthed bags of human feces.” When Palestine is free from Jewish domination, he said the Jews will leave and return to being “low voiced bitches of their Christian/Secular White Supremacist Masters.”
Wow.
As far as we know, Elghawaby hasn’t made s like these about Jews, but she has a big editorial mouth that's demonized Canada by calling Canada Day an episode in “European, Judeo-Christian storytelling” while she is berating the monarchy.
Well let me tell you, Ms. Elghawaby, it’s that Judeo-Christian storytelling and that British respect for human rights that allows you to make such stupid statements.
That’s why she needs to apologize again. And then resign.
Then this ridiculous position should be jettisoned to the trash heap of redundant government appointments.
But the appointment itself raises some salient questions about Canada and Canadian politics. Why does the Islamophobia czar purport to be a leftist progressive who is also a prominent proponent of an ultra-conservative religion that in most countries where it's the dominant faith, women are denied basic human rights and homosexuals are executed for their sexual acts?
Does any of this make any sense? Or is Elghawaby adeptly playing the identity politics game that imagines a social disease called Islamophobia, uses it to promote political division and then pretends to be sowing unity in the fragmented soil of the country?
She spews the same rhetoric and nonsense as that of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a Democratic politician who's a member of the far-left “Squad” that also includes radical leftist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She dismissed the 9/11 attack as “something” that “some people did.”
Elghawaby also ridiculously minimizes the terrorist tragedy of 9/11 by having the gall to suggest members of the Stephen Harper government shouldn't have condemned the barbaric practice of female genital mutilation that's still practiced in some Muslim communities.
Canada needs an Islamophobia czar like it needs Chrystia Freeland as prime minister or another bout of the Emergencies [War Measures] Act. But Trudeau is desperate to find a political wedge to make the Opposition Conservatives appear intolerant and that is probably why Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Polievre has provided such a mixed reaction to this appointment. Although he is rejecting the appointment, he is not condemning the office itself:
“Trudeau again chooses to divide Canadians by appointing someone who has made anti-Quebec, anti-Jewish, and anti-police remarks. He must appoint someone who can unite all of us in the fight against racism and Islamophobia,” he tweeted.
No, sorry Mr. Poilievre: That’s not good enough. Trudeau should not be appointing anyone at all for this ridiculous position and the CPC should have the guts to say that. Yes, I know, they are worried about creating another story about imagined Conservative intolerance but that's exactly how the Liberals and the mainstream media work: By shaming people into silence even when it is obvious that you are right.
The vast majority of Canadians have no problem with Muslims living, working and succeeding in our society. They do object to that small minority of crazy, radicalized ones who act as suicide bombers and engage in terrorism. They need to be criticized — and that's not Islamophobia, but common sense and truth. But just you watch how this Islamophobia Czar would label even that as Islamophobic.
And that's called delusion.
"Or is Elghawaby adeptly playing the identity politics game that imagines a social disease called Islamophobia, uses it to promote political division and then pretends to be sowing unity in the fragmented soil of the country?"
Bingo. You nailed it Dave.
I'd venture a guess you couldn't find a muslim anywhere who hasn't slandered another religion or group of people.
Yeah... and using that same principle of equity, Trudeau can be used in exactly the same way as a model of what all white Christians do and say.
The Brave New World, where individuality is eliminated, and each group are made up of clones of the example.
Good bye... you'll get no thanks from us....
However, your employer, Trudeau, will receive our normal condemnation.
