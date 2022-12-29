Trudeau
Courtesy of PMO

While thousands of Canadians spent Christmas at the airport — stranded due to some of the lousiest holiday weather in memory — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was living the high life in the land of the ganja, Jamaica. 

Before leaving for the sun and sand, Trudeau offered his usual pat condolences for those of us who didn’t have access to the government aircraft that the prime minister is required to use. WestJet may be grounded, but Air RCAF is always up to the task.  

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

(7) comments

MLC
MLC

The untold amount of commentary regarding the Liberal/subNDP belief in their own omnipotence as told to them every waking (possibly sleeping as well) minute by sycophantic special interest groups and msm/legacy media is unlimited.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

An unjust man is an abomination to the just: and he that is upright in the way is abomination to the wicked. Proverbs 29:27

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We shouldn’t be surprised by His actions, this is what all delusional despots do. He means nothing of what he says, it’s all scripted for him by his handlers and the propaganda wing of his regime, the MSM. He is nothing if not diabolical, and he can get away with it.

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

What a stupid, ignorant peckerhead we have courtesy of the liberal Laurentian elite. This pee poor human being is the worst leader we have ever had and has outdid his daddy as the worst.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Doesn’t seem to matter how obviously corrupt this petulant vindictive psychotic child is as our bought off MSM and corrupted institutions cover and apologize for his criminal behaviour every time

It’s surreal

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nailed it Boris, if any conservative politician committed a fraction of what Justin Castro has done, the MSM would be howling 24-7 for their resignation. We endured months of The “Duffy scandal(non scandal)”the MSM went on all day about how evil Harper was because some friend of a friend borrowed some money and paid it back, and now, we hear nothing from the MSM about any of these corruption scandals.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

There is a quote by noted political commenter Benjamin Disraeli (1800's). It appers to be more than appropriate and a note on how things (don't) change: "If a traveller were informed that such a man was the leader of the House of Commons, he might begin to comprehend how the Egyptians worshipped an insect"

Report Add Reply

