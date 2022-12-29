While thousands of Canadians spent Christmas at the airport —strandeddue to some of the lousiest holiday weather in memory — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was living the high life in the land of the ganja, Jamaica.
Before leaving for the sun and sand, Trudeau offered his usual pat condolences for those of us who didn’t have access to the government aircraft that the prime minister isrequired to use. WestJet may be grounded, but Air RCAF is always up to the task.
"To Canadians affected by winter weather across the country — please stay safe,"Trudeau said.
"Crews are working hard to clear roads, restore power, and bring services back online. Let’s check in on our friends andneighboursto ask how they’re doing and see if they need anything."
This is Trudeau at this narcissistic best, telling us all how much he cares and that’s why he didn’t plan to be around for the Canadian winter from hell — if that’s not an oxymoron.
Trudeau even reached out to people who are considering suicide because of the high cost of living in Canada, declaring that to be “unfortunate,” even though he’s the clown who is pushing assisted suicide like it’s an original problem solver.
Trudeau has historically immersed himself into his ego-driven trouble at Christmas. Remember the 2016visitto the Aga Khan, when the prime minister contravened conflict of interest regulations? I called itKhangateat the time.
Here was Trudeau vacationing and using the helicopter of a billionaire who had received $330 million in funding from the federal government. It certainly looked like a clear case of conflict of interest.
But things like conflict of interest don’t bother Justin Trudeau. He just doesn’t think Canadians really care what he does in his spare time — whether it’s fleeing the country orbinge watchingcomic book fare likeThe Boys,as we learnedis his passion in a year-end interview.
At a news conference in Peterborough, ON, Trudeau was asked if his holiday trip was a mistake — but ‘mistake’ is not in Trudeau’s vocabulary when applied to him. When asked if Canadians cared about his Aga Khan visit, Trudeau refused to answer, but said, “I’ve been engaging with Canadians for the past few days and the issues that interest them are the issues that affect them and their families.”
As we learned this year, the RCMPalmost chargedPrime Minister Justin Trudeau over his sleazy visit to Muslim leader’s private island but decided it wasn’t in the “public interest” to do so. That just demonstrated how irrelevant the force has become in deciding what is in the public interest. Stopping government corruption is always in the public’s interest. Charging Trudeau woulddefinitely bein our interest.
Teflon Trudeaukept ofrolling on all 16 insouciant cylinders.
That wasn’t good enough for Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, MB), whom I interviewed earlier this year for aWestern Standardcolumn.
“I think the bigger interest around public interest is Canadians need to know their prime minister is not above the law. And they say in their own criminal brief if it was any other Canadian, if it was any other government official, they would have charged them with fraud against the government. But because Justin Trudeau was PM, they did not act, which means Justin Trudeau can act with impunity and he’s not above the law and should be held to a higher standard than other government officials, not a lower one,”Bezan said.
Well, Trudeau will continue to operateona lower standard because that’s how he’s constituted. Anybody who can’t remember exactly how many times he performed in blackface, but can smear unvaccinated truckers as racists and misogynists is not just operating at lower ethical and moralstandardbut living in an alternate universe.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(7) comments
The untold amount of commentary regarding the Liberal/subNDP belief in their own omnipotence as told to them every waking (possibly sleeping as well) minute by sycophantic special interest groups and msm/legacy media is unlimited.
An unjust man is an abomination to the just: and he that is upright in the way is abomination to the wicked. Proverbs 29:27
We shouldn’t be surprised by His actions, this is what all delusional despots do. He means nothing of what he says, it’s all scripted for him by his handlers and the propaganda wing of his regime, the MSM. He is nothing if not diabolical, and he can get away with it.
What a stupid, ignorant peckerhead we have courtesy of the liberal Laurentian elite. This pee poor human being is the worst leader we have ever had and has outdid his daddy as the worst.
Doesn’t seem to matter how obviously corrupt this petulant vindictive psychotic child is as our bought off MSM and corrupted institutions cover and apologize for his criminal behaviour every time
It’s surreal
Nailed it Boris, if any conservative politician committed a fraction of what Justin Castro has done, the MSM would be howling 24-7 for their resignation. We endured months of The “Duffy scandal(non scandal)”the MSM went on all day about how evil Harper was because some friend of a friend borrowed some money and paid it back, and now, we hear nothing from the MSM about any of these corruption scandals.
There is a quote by noted political commenter Benjamin Disraeli (1800's). It appers to be more than appropriate and a note on how things (don't) change: "If a traveller were informed that such a man was the leader of the House of Commons, he might begin to comprehend how the Egyptians worshipped an insect"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.