In 2023, expect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to increasingly use the Canadian Armed Forces, police officers and neutral bureaucrats to sell his policies and promote his messages.
It’s just another example of how Canada is transitioning to an authoritarian state where the non-political institutions are being used by the government to not only support their policies but to crack down on their political enemies. It’s been happening in the United StatesthroughoutU.S. President Joe Biden’s administration, where the Justice Department and the FBI have been used to target parents who disagree with Critical Race Theory, people who were just standing aroundin the midst ofthe January 6th 2021 Capitol Hill riot and former President Donald Trump, who was supposedly hoarding top secret documents in his Mar-a-Lago Florida home.
Every now and then, you find a moment of truth in Ottawa, though most of the languorous media will never find it because it might mean missing happy hour.
Take the recently resurfaced words of Member of Parliament Greg Fergus (L-Hull-Aylmer), a name you probably don’t know but who just happens to be the parliamentary secretary to Trudeau.While Trudeau and his jittery cabinetweretrying to figure out how to respond to the Freedom Convoy last February,Fergus suggestedhe, Trudeau and the cabinet had “pissed away our credibility” by completely mishandling the crisis.
“Put a solid RCMP or Canadian Armed forces spokesman before the press, since we politicians have pissed away our credibility,” Fergus suggested to the Liberal caucus in a Feb. 12 text subsequent toa teleconference discussion with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino — one member of the Liberal cabinet who has continued to excrete his credibility on a weekly basis, as he can never quite get his story straight.
“Marco is talking, talking, talking at the meeting with National Capital Region caucus,” wrote Fergus. “Is integrated command the best we can offer? F—k.” Declaring a national emergency “is exactly where people are at,” wrote Fergus. “It is where I am.”
Fergus didn’t try to justify why the government should be using generals and RCMP superintendents to push government policy. He didn’t need to. It’s obvious to everyone that the public tends to trust men and women in uniform because they have the (often mistaken)impression that these are not people who have sworn to lie about the decrepitude of the government but are public servants who are merely relaying the facts.
Clearly, Trudeau has already experienced an epiphany on how to use the RCMP to sell his gun control policies. Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien was a master at using the military to bury his own inadequacies. In 1999,he forcedChief ofDefenceStaff Gen. Maurice Baril to host a torturous news conference to try to explain how it was impossible for the air force to fly Chretien to the funeral of Jordanian King Hussein. It was a bloody embarrassment because everyone knew the briefing was ajokebut Chretien thought the military were just “boy scouts” anyway so why not let their feckless commander take the heat?
Soif you’re wondering what 2023 is going to look like in terms of Liberal lying and the federal government using the military and police to absorb and take responsibility for Trudeau’s mistakes, youain'tseen nothing yet. Trudeau watches the political machinations in the U.S. very carefully. With the Republicans controlling the House of Representatives, the jig might be up for Biden. But Trudeau has no such worries. He can continue to stage a little bit of political theatre as often as he likes, until he decides to call that next election.
And you know he thinks he’s ready and willing to run. He’s got a massive supporting cast waiting in the wings.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
How far down the rabbit hole have I gone? When I read the headline, I assumed the article was about Trudeau using the military against AB/SK for defying to participate in his confiscation of legal firearms. Referring to the article, I agree. We have already seen this with the RCMP's Luchi.
That is SO UNFAIR! I can't agree that Prime Mistake Castreau 'pissed [his] credibility away'. That presumes that he had some credibility, at one time. THAT does not compute!
