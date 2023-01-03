Trudeau with troops at Gagetown

Prime Minister Trudeau visits with members of the Canadian Armed Forces at CFB Gagetown, NB, on Nov. 8, 2022.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

In 2023, expect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to increasingly use the Canadian Armed Forces, police officers and neutral bureaucrats to sell his policies and promote his messages. 

It’s just another example of how Canada is transitioning to an authoritarian state where the non-political institutions are being used by the government to not only support their policies but to crack down on their political enemies. It’s been happening in the United States throughout U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration, where the Justice Department and the FBI have been used to target parents who disagree with Critical Race Theory, people who were just standing around in the midst of the January 6th 2021 Capitol Hill riot and former President Donald Trump, who was supposedly hoarding top secret documents in his Mar-a-Lago Florida home.  

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

(2) comments

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

How far down the rabbit hole have I gone? When I read the headline, I assumed the article was about Trudeau using the military against AB/SK for defying to participate in his confiscation of legal firearms. Referring to the article, I agree. We have already seen this with the RCMP's Luchi.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

That is SO UNFAIR! I can't agree that Prime Mistake Castreau 'pissed [his] credibility away'. That presumes that he had some credibility, at one time. THAT does not compute!

Report Add Reply

