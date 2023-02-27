Krayden Hersh 2

This is the second half of a two-part exclusive interview with Pulitizer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh. 

In my Friday interview with investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, I asked what I think is the most significant and pertinent about his report that US agents blew up the Nord Stream pipelines on the orders of President Joe Biden. 

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

CSB
CSB

Thankyou, David. This is what interviewing and reporting should look like.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.