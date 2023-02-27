This is the second half of a two-part exclusive interview with Pulitizer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh.
In my Friday interview with investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, I asked what I think is the most significant and pertinent about his report that US agents blew up the Nord Stream pipelines on the orders of President Joe Biden.
“If the United States intentionally blew up a pipeline, is that a declaration of war on Germany, on NATO, on Russia?”
Hersh declined to say so directly, but described the increasing rage in Western Europe.
“I think things are heating up in Germany,” Hersh told the Western Standard.
“I know that: [there’s] very much anger.” Hersh said by blowing up Nord Stream and depriving Europe of Russia’s liquid natural gas, Biden has ended almost 80 years of American goodwill towards Europe.
“America’s always had their back following World War Two. Joe Biden will throw them to the wind. He just blew it up so they wouldn’t waver [in their opposition to Russia.] Very primitive thinking. So he gave the order.”
“You’re asking the right question,” Hersh said, noting that at the very least Biden, has not unified NATO with the sabotage but perhaps began its dissolution. “Who’s going to be the first country to leave NATO,” the journalist quipped.
“I don’t think the White House is ever going to acknowledge (the sabotage.) How can they?” Hersh asked, with “the implications” that it could be seen as an act of war.
“Look they did it. They’re stuck." And that news is "a bombshell for Western Europe."
But he says despite all the denials from the Biden administration, “you can’t stop the truth from coming out. Something will happen."
Hersh won’t reveal the source of his information that the U.S. blew up Nord Stream.
“Last June, the navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely-triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning,” Hersh wrote on Substack.
Hersh said the White House blamed Russia because Biden clearly wants the conflict in Europe to escalate. “He’s lying now to push us into war.”
“Biden has made a stand in Ukraine against Russia. Period. He’s also made a stand against China. I don’t know where he’s going with all of this stuff,” Hersh told me, noting that the establishment media in the United States are not telling Americans the truth about who is winning the war in Ukraine.
“The New York Times “paints a much rosier picture” of Ukraine’s chances of victory.
“At best a stand-off. Russia is not going to lose this war in spite of what you read in the papers,” he said.
Hersh told me that despite the United States having a reputation for running over a dozen intelligence agencies from the CIA to Naval Intelligence, the White House has recently centralized all intelligence gathering under the direction of the Office of National Intelligence. “That office has become the boss of all intelligence.”
And Hersh says his contacts there have told him that Biden has not even asked any questions about the Nord Stream bombing — not who did it or how it was done. He says that probably means that he doesn’t need to ask.
Although the journalist has “no time” for Russian President Vladimir Putin starting a “bloody war in Europe,” NATO is also a huge part of the problem.”
“They started with 19 members,” Hersh said, adding that the organization has expanded to virtually every country in Europe. “They celebrate the annual holidays of all the countries which means every other weekend is a reason not to go to work.”
But he says “NATO never wanted Ukraine. They would be buying into that incredible corruption there.”
Hersh is convinced that if a nuclear war explodes over Ukraine, it won’t be on Putin’s order. “Their doctrine is very clear about no first use [of nuclear weapons.] If it’s going to be started it won’t be by him.”
He defines Putin as “not a communist anymore. He’s a huge nationalist. He’s going to keep the Crimea."
Hersh says you won’t see Putin begging for more armaments from China or other foreign sources because “the armaments factories are state-owned.”
“The end game is very bad.”
Hersh agreed with me that the only real solution for the war in Ukraine is to seek peace but says he is not hearing that from the U.S. military, politicians or the media. “In America we’re missing a voice that's saying what you’re saying,” at the highest level.
He said the military pundits who populate cable news stations — or “these retired guys who are on TV” are “in some zone that doesn’t exist.”
(1) comment
Thankyou, David. This is what interviewing and reporting should look like.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.