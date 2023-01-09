Bing Crosby

Trailer for 'The Road to Singapore,' one of the many films that became vehicles for Bing Crosby's voice. Writer David Krayden points out that Crosby was probably the most successful recording artist in history yet along with Celine Dion, missed the top 200 list published by Rolling Stone.

There’s a massive brouhaha right now over Celine Dion not making Rolling Stone’s list of “The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.”  

Bing Crosby, one of the greatest and most influential singers of all time, didn’t make the cut either.  

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

