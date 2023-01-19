So what are the elites of the world discussing at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference in Davos, Switzerland?
Nothing to do you any good, that's for sure. How about less food and less free speech?
Our own Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is there. She’s on the board of trustees of the WEF and completely on board with the direction these authoritarian elites want to take us.
The WEF is continuing to push two themes: environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores in both the public and private sectors and censorship in order to arrest “disinformation” and “hate speech.”
Haven't we seen this miserable conflation in the past? There are plenty of Canadians who have heard from their formerly Soviet and Chinese parents and grandparents what it was like to live in a country where governments didn't care that people were starving and dealt with the situation by making sure they didn't talk about it.
No one is suggesting the WEF, Freeland or the rest of the elite gang want to repeat this work. But authoritarian philosophy can always lead to unintended but lethal consequences.
Its website devoted to the ongoing conference trumpets the ESG score as something that's even “good for business.”
How do you achieve an acceptable ESG score? Well one way is apparently to stop using fertilizer: The story goes that the nitrogen it contains is another deadly hazard that creates greenhouse gasses and beacons climate change, so use less. Sri Lanka took the advice of the ESG and the World Bank, which is also demanding high ESG scores in return for funding, and the country ran out of food. The angry and hungry citizens threw out its leaders last year. The farmer protests in the Netherlands and Italy were also spawned by the ESG tyranny that restricts the food supply while promoting green energy and slashing fossil fuel consumption.
Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is implementing the same policy in Canada by placing prohibitive duties on fertilizer.
But the more a government buys into the climate change crisis, the higher the score. The economy can be in shambles and the government a veritable dictatorship, but as long as you’re taxing people to death for violating their carbon footprint, then you’ve got your priorities in order.
The WEF is also concerned with limiting your free speech and the issue came up Wednesday in a panel discussion with Brian Stelter, the former host of CNN’s ludicrously titled show “Reliable Sources.” (There was never anything reliable about the sources on this show.)
But there was the increasingly-corpulent Stelter, who apparently hasn’t missed any meals since losing his job, warning of the dangers of disinformation:
“The clear and present danger of disinformation is our conversation here this afternoon. It follows a session just now about disrupting distrust and of course, those are connected. So I hope that's where we can start. I'm Brian Stelter, formerly of CNN, now a fellow at Harvard University. A reminder, the hashtag is WEF23. We can try to put some real information out into the world to make up for all the crazy.”
Crazy? It was Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the WEF, who had the crazy idea of implanting computer chips into people’s brains in order to monitor their thoughts.
But these people are serious, very serious about censorship.
Take A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of The New York Times — please.
He claimed during the discussion anything he doesn’t like on the internet "maps to every other major challenge that we are grappling with as a society, and particularly the most existential among them."
The answer according to the publisher of the newspaper that still claims it delivers “all the news that’s fit to print,” is to censor anything the elites can’t stomach. "At some point, given the central role of the platforms in disseminating bad information, I think they're going to have to do an unpopular and brave thing, which is to differentiate and elevate trustworthy sources of information consistently."
The Trudeau government of course is censorship happy and is attempting to control misinformation and hate speech through a pair of bills that target the internet and new media. It bought off the legacy media.
But if you want to encapsulate the madness of the WEF into a single sound byte, listen to the words of U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate-change czar and former Secretary of State John Kerry. Remember, he's the guy we discussed this week in an earlier column who thinks it's okay to fly by private jet if you're spreading the climate change gospel in the process.
“It's pretty extraordinary that we, select group of human beings, because of whatever touched us at some point in our lives, are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet. I mean, it's so almost extraterrestrial to think about ‘saving the planet.’ If you said that to most people, they think you're just a crazy, tree-hugging, lefty, liberal, you know, do-gooder or whatever. And there's no relationship. But really, that's where we are.”
Fox News host Tucker Carlson used this clip on his Wednesday night show to illustrate just how far from reality this WEF cabal has drifted from reality. It's as if they now see themselves as beyond human.
There’s one thing for certain: the WEF plan is not fit for human consumption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.