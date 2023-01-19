Trudeau at WEF

Prime Minister Trudeau at a World Economic Forum conference, in Davos, Switzerland. 

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

So what are the elites of the world discussing at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference in Davos, Switzerland?

Nothing to do you any good, that's for sure. How about less food and less free speech?

Our own Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is there. She’s on the board of trustees of the WEF and completely on board with the direction these authoritarian elites want to take us. 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

