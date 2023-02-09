Trudeau and Jody Wilson Raybould

Former minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Prime Minister Trudeau, in happier times.

This week’s photograph of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'shaking' the hand of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has set off a firestorm of outrage among opinion leaders, the public and on social media.

Trudeau literally put his thumb on Smith’s hand as she reluctantly extended it to the prime minister and grabbed it with such fury that he left an imprint of his thumb on her skin.

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Too bad she didn’t knee him in his lady parts.

Repulsion is written all over her face. . . Besides any women still entranced by him have seriously got a s- r e w loose. (Apparently this word is considered profanity 🤦‍♀️) JWR must cringe everytime she sees this picture.

Delby
Delby

Trudeau has only malleable and usable women around him I think. It's the reason the Liberal Party so often steps in to the choice of candidates in any riding, especially the East. Liberals want only those who will obey and do as they are told..

G K
G K

"Trudeau apparently has a problem with women in politics — even though he identifies himself as a proto-feminist politician — or he views them as objects of gratification and conquest."

But Melanie is currently waiting for him on the private jet?! Ohhh you mean principled women with ethics...

Mel can sure build one heck of an $8.1 million skating rink though...

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Justin(e) Castreau. A terrible actor playing terribly, a role as a terrible leader.

A school yard bully. Remember how tough talking he was when the truckers were heading toward d'Ottawa? Yet, just before they arrived, he high-tailed it out of d'Ottawa.

Of course, his (or hers or its, inclusivity, doncha know!) being a mysoginist, means that strong women terrify him (or her or it). His (or her or its) response is to try to bully women to show how 'strong' and 'virile' he/she/it is. Fails every time, except the thoroughly brainwashed Lieberal voters.

The sad part is, his extreme narcissism does not allow him to see how immature and churlish he really is, nor how much of an embarrassment he is!

ALBERTA OUT OF CANADUH AND CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!

FUJT!

