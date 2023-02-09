This week’s photograph of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'shaking' the hand of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has set off a firestorm of outrage among opinion leaders, the public and on social media.
Trudeau literally put his thumb on Smith’s hand as she reluctantly extended it to the prime minister and grabbed it with such fury that he left an imprint of his thumb on her skin.
He had a death grip on her, he was getting his photo op whether she liked it or not. Also she may have experienced it differently— Ryan Csada (@csada_ryan) February 9, 2023
One Western Standard reader, responded to my Wednesday column on the incident, said Trudeau was just determined to get his "photo op."
The scene is doubly troubling to watch because as he is hurting the premier, Trudeau is smiling wildly and looking madly enthusiastic about the whole thing.
But this treatment of a woman is hardly an isolated incident It represents a pattern of bad behaviour that has characterized Trudeau, before and during his life in public office. Trudeau apparently has a problem with women in politics — even though he identifies himself as a proto-feminist politician — or he views them as objects of gratification and conquest.
It’s the kind of gross hypocrisy that we have come to expect from Trudeau — the serial blackface performer who labels his political opponents and Canadian society in general as racist. He called people opposing the vaccine “racist” — and oh yes, and misogynistic for good measure.
Incredible.
Do you remember the incident in May 2016 when Trudeau elbowed MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau (Berthier—Maskinongé}? His deplorable behavior made world news as Trudeau had a temper tantrum in the House of Commons that included him storming into a huddle of MPs and telling them to “get the fu** out of the way.”
Nice.
Ironically, many people attacked Brosseau for somehow asking for it.
Brosseau said she was attacked by everyone. “If I was a man and I was hit in the nuts, would we be having the same conversation? I don’t know,” she said. "And then [people are asking], ‘Was she hit hard enough in the breast?’ Do I have justify how hard I was hit in the breast? It doesn’t matter,” she put it succinctly.
Then there was black female MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes (L-Whitby), who faced the wrath of Trudeau when she announced she wouldn’t be running again as a Liberal candidate. “He was yelling. He was yelling that I didn’t appreciate him, that he’d given me so much,” Caesar-Chavannes said. Although the MP said Trudeau apologized for that encounter, she told The Globe and Mail that she approached the prime minister again a week later and this time Trudeau just glared. “Again, I was met with hostility. This stare-down… then him stomping out of the room without a word.”
In the midst of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, where Trudeau was accused of illegal tampering to protect the company and Quebec votes, the prime minister threw two of his most able cabinet ministers under the bus: Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould and Treasury Board Secretary Jane Philpott both resigned from cabinet over the affair.
Wilson-Raybould is also part of Canada's indigenous community, with whom Trudeau crows he wants national reconciliation. But not if an indigenous woman is in his way.
In his private life, a Creston, B.C. journalist named Rose Knight infamously accused Trudeau of groping her. That’s ruled as sexual assault these days. Incredibly, Trudeau didn’t remember “any negative interactions that day at all.”
“I do not feel that I acted inappropriately in any way. But I respect the fact that someone else might have experienced that differently and this is part of the reflections that we have to go through,” Trudeau said when the story broke.
There are also recurring but unverified allegations that Trudeau was mired in a sex scandal while teaching drama at West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver. It’s not clear whether it was the mother of a student or the student herself that Trudeau was accused of sleeping with but even the pro-liberal Snopes fact checker acknowledges that the rumors can’t be disproved.
As for objectifying women, how does it look for a married middle-aged man to snuggling up to beautiful 19-year old tennis pro Bianca Andreescu who had just won the U.S. Open? Sen. Linda Frum (CPC-ON) tweeted her disgust, asking Twitter readers what “bothers you the most about these pictures?”
Ladies of Twitter tell me, is it the invasion of personal space or the seeking of unwanted intimate eye contact that most bothers you about these photos? #MeToo https://t.co/mtqTJDLW6G— Linda Frum (@LindaFrum) September 16, 2019
Just keep giving this guy enough rope and he’ll hang himself, right? But at the risk of mixing my metaphors, Trudeau is made of political Teflon and none of this has stuck.
But this week’s conduct against a female premier might be the turning point for Trudeau. Canadian women need to know he’s not on their side.
Too bad she didn’t knee him in his lady parts.
Repulsion is written all over her face. . . Besides any women still entranced by him have seriously got a s- r e w loose. (Apparently this word is considered profanity 🤦♀️) JWR must cringe everytime she sees this picture.
Trudeau has only malleable and usable women around him I think. It's the reason the Liberal Party so often steps in to the choice of candidates in any riding, especially the East. Liberals want only those who will obey and do as they are told..
"Trudeau apparently has a problem with women in politics — even though he identifies himself as a proto-feminist politician — or he views them as objects of gratification and conquest."
But Melanie is currently waiting for him on the private jet?! Ohhh you mean principled women with ethics...
Mel can sure build one heck of an $8.1 million skating rink though...
Justin(e) Castreau. A terrible actor playing terribly, a role as a terrible leader.
A school yard bully. Remember how tough talking he was when the truckers were heading toward d'Ottawa? Yet, just before they arrived, he high-tailed it out of d'Ottawa.
Of course, his (or hers or its, inclusivity, doncha know!) being a mysoginist, means that strong women terrify him (or her or it). His (or her or its) response is to try to bully women to show how 'strong' and 'virile' he/she/it is. Fails every time, except the thoroughly brainwashed Lieberal voters.
The sad part is, his extreme narcissism does not allow him to see how immature and churlish he really is, nor how much of an embarrassment he is!
ALBERTA OUT OF CANADUH AND CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!
FUJT!
