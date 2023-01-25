Does Trudeau mean the Justin Transition, not the Just Transition?
If you are expecting any justice from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, think again.
The Trudeau government coined the term “just transition” for the movement from fossil fuels to green energy, but it’s actually the Justin transition.
This energy odyssey will be anything but just, and if the madmen behind this scheme have their way we could all be left stranded without cars and living in a cold, dark house. You see, Trudeau really has no plan to eradicate fossil fuels and embrace some kind of green new deal — anymore than U.S. President Joe Biden has — it's all a political game of control and appeasing that section of the electorate that really believes we are in a climate change crisis that will literally culminate in the end of the world as we know it within a decade.
In Canada, it’s about destroying provinces’s energy sector. We learned last week just because you work in the energy sector today, it doesn’t mean there is a comparable job waiting for you in the Brave New World of green energy. The memo to Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the “green economy” will always need people who don’t possess “green skills," such as janitors and truck drivers.
“Innovation in the green economy will require a core workforce with the latest training in emerging technologies or a different mix of skills and knowledge which may cumulate in new green occupations,” said the June 1, 2022 memo. “However not all jobs will require completely new skill sets.”
“Will workers need to focus on re-skilling or up-skilling to adapt to a new labour market following the transition to a low carbon economy?” asked the memo, Key Messages On Just Transition.
“Some green jobs will not require workers with green skills to perform their jobs, i.e. janitor or driver working for a solar energy company.”
Okay, so you can always clean latrines and ferry solar panels around.
But where are these green energy jobs going to be?
China already cornered the market on solar panels — even though its economy is being run on fossil fuels. It ships its products to the sucker democracies that are trying to convince their citizens you can run a modern economy on solar and wind power.
What about electric cars? Well, the power to produce the electricity is still coming from coal-fired plants, which of course utilize a fossil fuel. The batteries that have to be recharged contain lithium and copper and countries like China are using child labor to mine these minerals — which, by the way, are difficult to extract and have led to a global shortage in batteries.
The green energy solution is mired in corruption and lies.
But clearly Trudeau’s target in all of this is Alberta and that’s why he has vehemently opposed the Alberta Sovereignty Act. He’s not concerned the province might declare same-sex marriage illegal, but he is concerned Alberta will use this legislation to protect its energy sector from the federal government’s grasp.
That’s why Trudeau has also moved on to tampering with the Notwithstanding Clause — Section 33 of the Constitution that was put there by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau when the document was repatriated in 1982. On Monday, Trudeau began his offensive against the Notwithstanding Clause by saying provinces shouldn’t "proactively" and "pre-emptively" be using it. And he wants the Supreme Court to examine how Section 33 might be limited.
"I've often said I always deplore any attempt by provinces and territories to use the Notwithstanding Clause to suspend basic rights without going through the courts," he said at a Toronto news conference, just as he was preparing for the Liberal caucus’s three-day retreat in Hamilton.
Trudeau never demonstrated a high degree of intelligence in his private or political statements. His life reflected a profound narcissism and a deep desire to just have a good time and ignore the consequences. But did you ever date someone who never read anything but pulp fiction yet always seemed to be one step ahead of you? It’s called craftiness and Trudeau has been amply endowed with this trait.
He will now be telling you how the Notwithstanding Clause and the Alberta Sovereignty Act can be used to override fundamental human rights. But this is a classic example of how progressives accuse their opponents of doing exactly what they are doing. It is Trudeau who is strangling our rights with his censorship legislation that is designed to strangle free speech — a Liberal distraction.
With Trudeau increasingly desperate to reverse his political unpopularity, look for him to increasingly demonize his political opponents and talk about a just transition that belongs in a book of fables.
We have to face the facts here in Canada
Trudeau is a malignant and malevolent WEF installed demon
He smirks with psychotic glee and enjoys implementing policies he knows will kill and harm you, your children and your grandchildren
He is CLEARLY and OBVIOUSLY a psychotic and a serial lying psychopath
More stunningly he is being enabled and supported by our infinitely corrupted MSM and infinitely corrupted institutions
Canada has ceased to be a legitimate country with this psychotic petulant vindictive child criminal as “leader”
