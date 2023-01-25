Trudeau at Mont-Saint-Hilaire

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces plastics-use restrictions at the Gault Nature Reserve in Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Québec, June 10th, 2019.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Does Trudeau mean the Justin Transition, not the Just Transition?

If you are expecting any justice from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, think again.

The Trudeau government coined the term “just transition” for the movement from fossil fuels to green energy, but it’s actually the Justin transition. 

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

We have to face the facts here in Canada

Trudeau is a malignant and malevolent WEF installed demon

He smirks with psychotic glee and enjoys implementing policies he knows will kill and harm you, your children and your grandchildren

He is CLEARLY and OBVIOUSLY a psychotic and a serial lying psychopath

More stunningly he is being enabled and supported by our infinitely corrupted MSM and infinitely corrupted institutions

Canada has ceased to be a legitimate country with this psychotic petulant vindictive child criminal as “leader”

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.