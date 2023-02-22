The business of illegal immigration is decidedly unstealthy. Taxi service from Plattsburgh, NY, to the Roxham Road border crossing takes about half an hour. Illegal aliens are then met by RCMP, warned, then admitted and processed. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it's time to shut down this crossing.
Roxham Road. It sounds like the sort of passageway that might exist in mystery novel. Instead, it’s the place where illegal immigrants in the U.S. cross from New York to Quebec and instantly become “refugees.”
You know, those "asylum seekers" the mainstream media is always talking about.
On Tuesday, Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shut down the unofficial border crossing within 30 days because the federal government is responsible for all of Canada’s border with the United States.
But the Trudeau government abdicated that responsibility years ago. And the immigration joke that Roxham Road remains has been promulgating not hilarity, but outrage for at least six years now.
Federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser added to that outrage Tuesday by suggesting it was Poilievre and not Trudeau, who was “reckless.”
“The ideas put forward by Pierre Poilievre are not only reckless, but they lack depth and understanding. As Canada works to navigate a global migration crisis, it is our responsibility to implement real, long-term solutions,” Fraser said in a statement.
Since when is it reckless to insist on the sovereignty of your borders?
But this charade and insipid remarks from the Trudeau government have been going on since 2017, ever since Trudeau issued his now infamous greeting on Twitter for the self-appointed refugees of the world to come to Canada.
“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada”
Do you remember that Jan. 28, 2017 tweet? It is still resounding today.
Hundreds of thousands of people took Trudeau at his word and headed for the Canadian border, expecting to be greeted with open arms and to bypass Canada’s legal refugee system because the prime minster said so. It sparked a massive flow of illegal immigrants. By the fall of 2018, the situation had become a “border crisis” as described by then Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel — who was excellent in her role.
Then so-called Border Security Minister Bill Blair denied there was any crisis, but did take steps to put thousands of illegals into three-star hotels in Toronto and Ottawa. I called him the 'open borders minister' at the time because that’s exactly what he was.
The illegals filled up all of the homeless shelters and university dorms and then had to be housed elsewhere.
All the while they were receiving federal government largesse that included Medicare and access to immigration lawyers who could argue the “irregular crossers” should stay in Canada.
I had to laugh at the time because it was then-Immigration minister Ahmed Hussen who really didn’t like the term “illegal border crossers” when referring to people who cross the border illegally.
Then there were the tent cities that Trudeau built for the influx of illegals when the weather was still warm enough to accommodate the migrants in this manner.
So we’re going to have another border crisis, especially with spring just around the corner, and once again the Trudeau government is blind and completely dismissive of it.
We can plainly see what happens when a country has open borders. It’s on view for the world to see in the United States, where President Joe Biden also welcomed the refugees of the world and has just allowed 1.2 million illegals to enter his country through the southern border with Mexico and then transported them around the United States.
Interestingly, an increasing number of illegals are choosing to enter the U.S. from Canada, with the Vermont border now being swamped with “refugees” entering from Quebec. Is this another immigration scam, with people illegally entering Canada so they can then head for the U.S. border?
A country is only as secure as its borders. Both Biden and Trudeau are awfully concerned about Ukraine’s borders — to the point of risking a nuclear confrontation with Russia.
Shouldn’t these languorous politicians be just a little concerned about their own national sovereignty?
Yes, it's a rhetorical question, but don't expect an answer any time soon.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
