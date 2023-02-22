Roxham Road taxi

The business of illegal immigration is decidedly unstealthy. Taxi service from Plattsburgh, NY, to the Roxham Road border crossing takes about half an hour. Illegal aliens are then met by RCMP, warned, then admitted and processed. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it's time to shut down this crossing.

 Susan Ormiston Courtesy CBC

Roxham Road. It sounds like the sort of passageway that might exist in mystery novel. Instead, it’s the place where illegal immigrants in the U.S. cross from New York to Quebec and instantly become “refugees.” 

You know, those "asylum seekers" the mainstream media is always talking about.

On Tuesday, Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shut down the unofficial border crossing within 30 days because the federal government is responsible for all of Canada’s border with the United States.

But the Trudeau government abdicated that responsibility years ago. And the immigration joke that Roxham Road remains has been promulgating not hilarity, but outrage for at least six years now.  

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

