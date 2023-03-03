Jody Thomas
PCO National Security Advisor Jody Thomas testifies before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs, on  March 1. She referred to briefings that she had given the prime minister, detailing allegations of Chinese interference in the last two Canadian elections. The committee has now ruled that Parliament should order an inquiry.
 

The House of Commons hasn’t been sitting all week here in Ottawa but the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) has been very busy. 

It has effectively become the committee on China’s election interference and on Thursday by a vote of 6 to 5 ruled Parliament must order a public inquiry into that Chinese meddling. Liberal MPs on the committee, not surprisingly, nixed the motion but the NDP and Bloc came over to the Conservative side and the entire House of Commons is expected to support the public inquiry when MPs come back from another vacation on Monday.  

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

