Seymour Hersh (right) talks to the Western Standard's David Krayden. Hersh is highly sceptical of a new narrative suggesting that a pro-Ukrainian group was responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.
Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said Wednesday the idea of some ad hoc "pro-Ukrainian group" blowingup the Nord Stream pipelines is ludicrous because the people who did the job “are pros,” like the U.S. Navy divers that Hersh says did the sabotage for the U.S. government.
Anonymous “U.S. officials”told The New York TimesTuesday an unnamed and undescribed "pro-Ukrainian group" was responsible forthe bombing.
This has to be one of the worst cover stories I've ever heard, especially when you consider the logistics of blowing up a pipeline. U.S. President Joe Biden just continues to lie to try to submerge the initial lie.
Hersh said experienced divers would have had to have been responsible since the work is extremely difficult and the divers would have had to “train and train” to obliterate asix-footwall of concrete that was protecting the pipelines.
“Biden’s screwed up. These people are not very smart despite having many degrees,” Hersh said during a phone interview.
The legendary journalist said he's been receiving calls from journalists all over the world, seeking his comments on the Times story and he jokingly told most of them he thought “Ethiopia or Somalia did it.”
Hersh said even though hisSubstackstory detailing how the U.S. government blew up Nord Stream has been dismissed by the White House and ignored by much of the North American mainstream media, European journalists are keen to report the facts.He said the lack of liquid natural gas for European consumers that resulted from the explosion angered people throughout the continent, where energy prices are 19% higher this winter, even with a 25% governmentsubsidy.
“It’s a nightmare,” Hersh told the Western Standard.
When asked if the U.S. State Department or the Biden Administration could be defined as a “pro-Ukraine” group, Hersh chuckled and said, “Yes, it could.”
Interestingly, even though Hersh and anyone familiar with diving operations would agree only a highly trained military or para-military outfit could successfullyblow upNord Stream without getting themselves killed in the process, the Ukrainian government was quick to distance itself from being the groupresponsible.
Following the "revelation" that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind the blast, Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Zelensky,posted on Twitterthat Ukraine “has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea mishap.”
He also denied knowing anything about any pro-Ukrainian "sabotage groups." More “U.S. officials” also told The Times that they had no evidence that would implicate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or his immediate political circle of plotting the operation — or that the Ukrainian government had trained a clandestine team to take out Nord Stream.
Hersh based his reporting on the revelations of an unnamed source who said U.S. Navy divers planted the explosives during a NATO exercise.
“Last June, the navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely-triggered explosives that three months later destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning,” Hersh wrote on Substack.
Infamously, Biden took responsibility for the bombing months before it actually happened. Just after meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany at the White House, Biden said if Putin invaded Ukraine, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be history.
“If Russia invades, that means tanks and troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2,” Mr. Biden said. “We will bring an end to it.”
So this is obviously a cover-up on top of a cover-up, but the paper-thin covering is already showing obvious signs of wear and tear.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
