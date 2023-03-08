Krayden Hersh

Seymour Hersh (right) talks to the Western Standard's David Krayden. Hersh is highly sceptical of a new narrative suggesting that a pro-Ukrainian group was responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said Wednesday the idea of some ad hoc "pro-Ukrainian group" blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines is ludicrous because the people who did the job “are pros,” like the U.S. Navy divers that Hersh says did the sabotage for the U.S. government. 

Anonymous “U.S. officials” told The New York Times Tuesday an unnamed and undescribed "pro-Ukrainian group" was responsible for the bombing. 

This has to be one of the worst cover stories I've ever heard, especially when you consider the logistics of blowing up a pipeline. U.S. President Joe Biden just continues to lie to try to submerge the initial lie.

