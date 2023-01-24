Danielle Stephanie Warriner

Danielle Stephanie Warriner, who died after she'd been restrained by guards in a Toronto hospital.

 Courtesy Denise Warriner

Danielle Stephanie Warriner is a martyr for the idiocy, authoritarianism and brutality that often accompanied the COVID-19 lockdowns. 

Warriner is the woman who was forcibly thrown to the ground after which she died from a brain injury "due to restraint asphyxia following struggle and exertion.” 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

